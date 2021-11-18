KEAM 2021 NEET Score upload starts - Key steps

KEAM NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has started from today the facility to upload and submit NEET UG Score and Result of the students who are seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and other medical and allied medical courses for the year 2021-22.
“NEET (UG) result Submission Online facility available now”, CEE Kerala said in a message posted on its official website.
“NEET-UG-2021 score submission facility is open for KEAM-2021 candidates for the preparation of rank lists for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons.) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU)”, CEE Kerala said in another message.
Candidates willing to participate in Kerala Medical Counselling 2021 should note that the facility to upload NEET score has started today. The last date to do so is November 24, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click the link "KEAM 2021-Candidate Portal" and provide KEAM-2021 Application number and Password to enter the Home Page of the candidate.
3. Click the Menu Item "NEET Result Submission" and provide NEET (UG)-2021 Roll Number, NEET (UG)-2021 Application Number and NEET (UG)- 2021 Date of Birth.
4. Verify the score card for NEET (UG)-2021 – Candidate’s name, Name of father, Name of Mother, NEET (UG) result details shown in the screen with NEET (UG) 2021 Score , NEET Percentile, All India Rank for counselling etc.
5. If the details are correct, click the ‘Verified and Submit’ button. (Note:- The procedure of submission of NEET result will be complete only when the ‘Verified and Submit’ button is clicked).
6. Take the printout of ‘NEET Result Submission Report’ and keep it with the candidate for future use.
Candidates should not send/upload the NEET Score Card or NEET Result Submission Report to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. All candidates are requested to go through the Government approved Prospectus for admission to Professional Degree courses-2021, available on the official website.
