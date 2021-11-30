KCET 2021: 1st Round Post Allotment, Choice Exercise procedures published

KCET 2021 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in First Round Post Seat Allotment and Choice exercise procedures for the students who have been allotted seats.
KEA is conducting round-wise counselling for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2021.
The KEA published on November 27, 2021, First Round of Seat Allotment result. Accordingly, candidates who have been allotted seats in first round of Karnataka UGCET 2021 counselling are required to exercise their choices.
Before exercising choice options candidates have been advised to read carefully post seat allotment procedure released on the official website.
According to the procedure published on the KEA website, candidates who have been allotted seats in Karnataka UGCET first round of counselling have 04 options:
1. Candidates who have been allotted seats are satisfied with the allotted college and they want to confirm his/her admission in the allotted college by paying fees, and don’t wish to participate in further rounds of counselling.
2. Candidates who are allotted a seat but are not satisfied with the allotment. These are the candidates who wish to participate in the consequent rounds. If higher options are available seat allotted in the first round will be automatically cancelled OR if higher order options are not available seat allotted in the 1st round will be available to the candidates.
3. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat and wish to participate in the consequent rounds with the already entered options.
4. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat and got seat elsewhere and hence wish to quit KCET counselling and do not wish to be considered for the consequent rounds of counselling.
As per this candidates are required to exercise their options the link for which has already been provided on the official website.
Direct Link for UGCET 2021 First Round Choice Entry
1. Exercise of choices as per the above mentioned procedure: November 29 to December 01, 2021
2. Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: November 30 to December 02, 2021.
3. Last date of reporting to allotted college: December 03, 2021 before 05:30 pm.
Candidates should note that KEA has not yet released the admission schedule of second round of KCET counselling. It should release the schedule soon after 1st round of counselling ends on December 03, 2021.
Candidates can refer information brochure for Seat Matrix, Cut off, seat matrix, Fee details etc published on the website.
