KCET 2021 First Round Allotment - Direct Link to Check

Latest Updates: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed till Saturday Nov 27, 2021 publication of KCET 2021 first round allotment result.
In a notification released today, KEA cited reduced seats in two engineering colleges, removal of all seats in one engineering college, and engineering seats surrendered by the managements to the government as the reasons behind the postponement of KCET 2021 Round 1 result.
"First round seat allotment result will be published on Saturday Nov 27 at 11:00 am by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix", the KEA said.
KEA Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture Seat Allotment Result 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Friday November 26, 2021 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in First Round Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
As per the schedule released by KEA, Karnataka UGCET (KCET 2021) Round 1 Allotment Result will be published on the official website by 11:00 am today.
KCET 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be published on November 23. The KEA however rescheduled the date and time of publishing the UGCET Round 1 result without citing any reason for today i.e. Friday Nov 26, 2021.
The KEA extended the last date to modify, reorder and change the options and college choices till November 23 up to 10:00 am a day after the Mock allotment result was published on November 18.
• Publication of KCET Mock Allotment Result: November 18, 2021
• Provision to change or modify options: November 18 to 23, 2021
• Publication of KCET First Round Allotment result: November 26, 2021 at 11:00 am
• Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: from 04:00 pm onwards on November 27 to 30, 2021 up to 05:30 pm
• Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: From 11:00 am onwards on November 29 to December 01, 2021 up to 05:30 pm
• Last date of reporting to the allotted college: December 03, 2021 before 05:30 pm
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) earlier also published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had later asked students to make choices and fill options from November 02, 2021. The last date of option entry was initially fixed as November 08. It was later extended till November 13, 2021.
Candidates can refer information brochure for Seat Matrix, Cutoff, Fee details etc published on the website.
