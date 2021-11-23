Chorus grows to drop Sudhir Choudhary from ICAI Abu Dhabi event

[Snapshot of ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter website.]
Dubai: A message posted on Twitter by Emirate Princess and businesswoman, Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim, opposing the invitation extended to Sudhir Choudhary, Editor In-Chief and CEO Zee News, for the ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter event has found support from a number of members of the organisation.
Calling Sudhir Choudhary, “unprofessional journalist and preacher of hate who is involved in criminal misdeeds and spread of fake news and misinformation”, ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter members are demanding from the managing committee of the event to drop him as speaker.
“Sudhir Choudhary has been accused of manufacturing and spreading fake news, Islamophobia and communal hatred, doctoring tapes etc. Should we, a prestigious professional body, invite and offer a platform and audience to an unprofessional journalist and thereby reduce our dignity and honor”, the members wrote in the letter shared on Twitter by the UAE Royal.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter is organising its 33rd International Seminar on November 25 and 26, 2021. Besides others, ICAI Abu Chapter has listed Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade UAE, as one of the speakers.
ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter members in their letter citing a 2012 extortion case against Sudhir Choudhary expressed their disappointment and disagreement with the decision of including what they called a “controversial journalist” in the panel of speakers.
“UAE is known for tolerance, it accommodates people from all over the world of different faiths and cultutres – Should we invite an intolerant person and give scope to pollute such a beautiful feeling, that too when UAE is celebrating its 50th National Dau? (sic)” they asked in their letter.
“We request you to ponder over it and drop Sudheer Chaudhary from the panel of speakers”, they wrote in the letter shared by the UAE Princess on her official Twitter account.
The letter does not bear any signature and ummid.com did not independently verify its content and the signatories.
While sharing the letter, the UAE Princess claimed the organisers have dropped Sudhir Choudhary from the event. However, the website of ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter still shows the ZEE News CEO as one of the speakers.
The letter followed a tweet by the Emirate Princess who on Nov 20 wrote on Twitter:
“In 2019 & 2020, Sudhir Chaudhry ran shows on Zee News where he spewed venom against Muslims for leading anti-citizenship protests. He ran fake stories, targeting Muslim students and women for leading the citizenship protest in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi & other parts of the country.”
“@icaiauh Why are you bringing an Islamophobe and hater to my peaceful country?” she wrote on Twitter.
“In 2019 & 2020, Sudhir Chaudhry ran shows on Zee News where he spewed venom against Muslims for leading anti-citizenship protests. He ran fake stories, targeting Muslim students and women for leading the citizenship protest in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi & other parts of the country.”
“@icaiauh Why are you bringing an Islamophobe and hater to my peaceful country?” she wrote on Twitter.
Princess Hend bint Faisal has emerged as a strong voice from the Arab World, speaking of late about every issue concerning the Muslims around the world.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.