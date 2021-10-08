UPTET 2021 registration starts, last date Oct 25

UPTET 2021 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has invited online application for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination 2021 from the eligible candidates through the official website updeled.gov.in.
Eligible candidates should note that online registration for UPTET 2021 began on October 07. The last date to apply is October 25, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: updeled.gov.in.
2. Click on the home page link marked as “U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test”.
3. Click on UPTET Registration on the new page.
4. Complete the registration process involving 6 steps.
UPTET will be conducted in the state on 28th of November, in two batches. The first batch exam will be held from 10:00 am and went on till 12:30 pm. The second batch exam will be held from 2:30 pm and went on till 5:00 pm.
The first batch exam is for those candidates who had applied for teacher roles of Class 6 to 8. The second batch exam is for those candidates who had applied for teacher roles of Class 1 to 5.
All registered candidates should note that UPTET Admit Card will be released on November 17, 2021.
UPTET Answer Key will be released on December 02, 2021 whereas UPTET result will be declared on December 28, 2021, according to the UPTET schedule for 2021 released by the education department.
Candidates can access the official website for detailed notification, syllabus, exam centre, fees, age limit and other criteria and eligibility of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test.
Teacher Eligibility Test known as TET, conducted as per the NCTE guidelines, is an Indian entrance examination for teachers. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from classes 1 to 8.
Paper 1 is meant for teachers opting for classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those opting for classes 6 to 8. It is conducted by both Central government and State governments in India.
