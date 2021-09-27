Traffic hit as nationwide Bharat Bandh by farmers' unions starts

Chandigarh: Hundreds of farmers on Monday blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab, following a nationwide call by farmers' unions to demand scrapping of three Central farm laws.
Similar blockades are being reported from other parts of India as well.
Traffic across Punjab and Haryana is likely to hit badly and see traffic disruptions for several hours as farmers, farm labourers, commission agents, trade and employee unions and activists of political parties squatted on national highways till 4 p.m.
The protesting farmers parked their tractors on highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana and squatted on the road.
Heavy police presence could be seen at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and other in view of the protest by farmers.
The police diverted traffic at several places as the farmers blocked the highways.
However, there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the states. Emergency medical services were exempted from the blockade.
In view of the 'Bharat Bandh', Haryana Police has issued an advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages in the state.
A police spokesman said elaborate arrangements have been put in place in Haryana. The primary objective of the arrangements is to maintain law and order, prevent violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems.
He also appealed to the farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing law and order situation. Stern action as per the law would be taken against the elements trying to disturb public order under the guise of bandh call, he added.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has announced to observe the protest.
The agitated farmers are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by Parliament last year and have expressed apprehension that they would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate houses.
The government has maintained that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers.
The security arrangements across the peripheries of the national capital were beefed up in the wake Bharat Bandh on Monday to mark one year of the passage of the Centre's three contentious farm laws.
Farmers' umbrella body, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, had given a call for the Bharat Bandh, saying that their "historic Struggle" to repeal the farm laws completes 10 months on this day.
From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., everything would be closed throughout the country be it government and private offices, all educational and other institutions, all shops, industries and commercial establishments, all public events and functions would be shut.
The SKM had said public and private transport shall also come to a halt during this period, however, as per initial reports, public transport, including the Delhi Metro, were seen functional.
A senior police official said that they have beefed up security close to all the three border points -- Tikri, Singhu and Shambhu -- where farmers have been protesting for the past 10 months.
Karnataka farmers' organisations across the state are all set to observe Bharat Bandh on Monday against new farm laws enacted by the Central government. The State Farmers' Association, Hasiru Sene, Sugar Cane Growers Association, Pranta Raita Sangha have given a call to observe total bandh in the state.
They have also given a call to block national highways and arterial roads in the cities across the state. The farmer organisations have also decided to take out massive rallies and observe complete bandh. However, many organisations have only extended moral support to the Bharat Bandh.
The state government has warned that in case of damage to public properties, state government-owned buses, the organisers will be held responsible.
The traffic in the heart of Bengaluru city is expected to be thrown out of gear on the first day of the week.
The opposition Congress, JD (S) parties have extended their support to the bandh. Cab service providers have decided to continue their services as per the situation. Dalit organisations, litterateurs, progressive thinkers have also extended their support and announced their participation.
