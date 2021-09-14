DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2021: CAP Round 1 Option Form filling starts

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 1: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has started through its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.org from September 13, 2021 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked as "Fill and Confirm Option Form for CAP Round 1"
3. Log-in using Candidate log-in and password.
4. Fill the college option form, check properly and confirm your selection.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1. Hence students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Candidates should note that as per the DTE Maharashtra Schedule, Option Form for CAP round 1 should be filled from September 13 to 16, 2021.
The next step after option form filling and confirmation is seat allotment and allocation which will be published on September 18, 2021. The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 09, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 12, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 13, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 13 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: September 18, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 19 to 22, 2021.
CAP Round 2 will begin with display display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II on September 24, 2021.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) had released on its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2021-22 on September 12, 2021 - a day ahead of the original schedule.
The Provisional Merit List of the students seeking admission in Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma was released on September 9, 2021.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
