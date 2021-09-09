DTE MAH Post SSC Diploma 2021 Merit List Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to release on its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Thursday September 09, 2021 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions 2021-2022 (09-09-2021) New!" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions 2021-2022 (09-09-2021) New!" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2021 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Online Registration: June 30 to September 07, 2021.
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 09, 2021.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 10 to 12, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 13, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 13 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: September 18, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 19 to 22, 2021.
CAP Round 2 will begin with display display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II on September 24, 2021.
Online Registration: June 30 to September 07, 2021.
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 09, 2021.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 10 to 12, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 13, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 13, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 13 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: September 18, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 19 to 22, 2021.
CAP Round 2 will begin with display display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II on September 24, 2021.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on June 30, 2021. The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as July 23, 2021. It was first extended till July 30, and then a number of times later and finally till September 7, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.