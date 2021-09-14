Rudina Mohamed, 6, memorises entire Quran while in quarantine

Cairo: Rudina Mohamed, an Egyptian teen aged six, memorised the entire Quran while in quarantine due to Coronavirus pandemic.
Citing Arabic Radio website, International Quran News Agency (IQNA) reported that Rudina started memorising the Holy Book when she was just 2.5.
“When she was 2.5 years old, I began teaching her the small Surahs (chapters) of the Holy Book”, her father recalled.
“She made the best use of her time during the coronavirus lockdown to learn Quran by heart”, he added.
He further said Rudina memorized Quran by listening to the recitation of verses especially before sleep.
Elsewhere in Egypt a special ceremony was organised in a village in the northern parts of the country to honor memorizers of the Holy Quran.
The Quranic achievement of 115 memorizers, who included 80 boys and girls, and 35 adults, were appreciated at the ceremony, held in Al-Riyadh Village in the country’s Beni Suef Governorate, according to Ahl Masr News website.
The Holy Quran is the only religious Scripture that is memorized by its followers. It has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.
