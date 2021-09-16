Demolition of ‘unauthorised’ temples stopped after protest by Hindu outfits

Mysuru (Karnataka): Demolition of unauthorised temples in Mysuru built on public places has been stopped after protest by Hindu outfits Thursday.
While talking to reporters Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said the demolition has been stopped for the time being.
“We will soon be discussing the matter in the cabinet and take a decision on it. But, right now the demolition is put on hold”, he said.
Local administration in Mysuru has listed as many as 100 temples that are unauthorised and built on public places.
The demolition of Huchagani Mahadevamma temple led to a strong protest by Hindu Jagarana Vedike South India and others, including the opposition parties.
"As the head of the state, the Chief Minister should take responsibility. If the action is not initiated, we will take a protest march to his residence," he said.
Addressing the people gathered to protest the demolition of Hindu temples, Karanth attacked the Chief Secretary saying:
"He is giving orders to demolish temples every day according to the media reports. If it is true, he must be really stupid."
"You must read the Supreme Court order first. It is very clear. Vacating the temple is the last option. If it is built before 2008, the temple has to be regularised. The court also emphasizes that the people's feelings must also be considered."
"Though the villagers are ready to give land for the temple, the DC of Mysuru hastily went ahead with demolition without common sense," Karanth said.
The protesters also alleged that the government was serving “only notices to Masjids and Christian religious centres while going ahead with demolishing the Hindu temples” without talking to locals and giving any option to shift.
Congress Opposition leader Siddaramaiah also chided the ruling BJP government for demolishing Huchagani Mahadevamma temple in Mysuru district.
Meanwhile, Bajarang Dal and Hindu Jagaran Vedike supporters observed bandh in the Dakshina Kannada district. The BJP members are also carrying out an online campaign that they are Hindus first and then workers of the BJP.
