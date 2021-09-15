Fans want Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account used as memorial

[Twitter screen shot]
Mumbai: Over 6 lakh followers of Dilip Kumar on Twitter read with heavy heart the announcement that Saira Banu has given her consent to close the late actor’s social media account.
Disappointment by the announcement, some of the followers even suggested to keep the account active and use it as a memorial of the late actor.
Writing in comments section of Twitter, they suggested the legendary actor’s kin to share his old photos and videos through the same.
"Let the account stay. Lock it. It is important for the sake of history and heritage", Yasser Latif Hamdani, a barrister, wrote.
"These are the memories of beloved Yusuf Sahib, it should be continued with changing the name of handle to some thing like #MemoryOfDilipKumar. And it should continue share things related to Yusuf Sahib works. Last call obliviously will be taken by Saira Ji", another user wrote on Twitter.
"Please don't do this Sir. I'm requesting you with folded hands. This is the only way we feel that our Dilip saheb is still with us. He is with us always.. Please don't do this Please. Please.. Please…", another follower pleaded.
The followers were responding to the announcement made by Dilip Kumar’s close aide Faisal Farooqui who wrote that the late legendary actor’s Twitter account will be closed.
"After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support”, Faisal announced on Twitter.
The announcement of shutting down the official Twitter account comes just a couple of months after the demise of Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7, 2021 aged 98.
The veteran actor was battling age-related illness for the past few years and breathed his last at the city's Hinduja Hospital.
