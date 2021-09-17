UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) Admit Card 2021 released

UPSC Civil Services CSE Prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its its website upsconline.nic.in the E-Admit Card of the candidates who are appearing for the Civil Services Prelims 2021 to be held in October.
1. Click here to go to official website: upsconline.nic.in.
2. Click on the given link to Download E-Admit Card.
3. Read the Instructions carefully and click on Yes.
4. Login using Registration ID or Roll Number.
5. Enter Security Code and click on Submit.
The UPSC Civil Services Prelim, also known as UPSC IAS Prelim and UPSC CSE Prelim 2021, exam will be held on October 10, 2021.
Candidates should note that the UPSC Civil Services Prelim 2021 exam will be held in two shifts. The forenoon session will start at 09:30 am and afternoon session will begin at 02:30 pm on October 10, 2021.
Candidates should note that entry into the exam centres will be closed 10 minute before the scheduled exam start time.
Candidates passing the Prelim Exam will be eligible for Civil Services Mains to be held from January 7 to 16, 2022. The final statge of selection in civil services is personal interview.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
