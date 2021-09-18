Who are Palestinian twins in 2021 Time 100 List of most influential people

Mumbai: Among the 100 most influential people of the world according to the Time magazine are also Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd – Palestinian twin sister-brother duo who hit the media headlines for their brave and courageous resistance to Israeli expansion plan.
World became familiar with the twins, aged 23, earlier this year in the wake of the global campaign to halt Israeli efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Jewish settlers.
“Through online posts and media appearances, sibling activists Mohammed and Muna El-Kurd provided the world with a window into living under occupation in East Jerusalem this spring—helping to prompt an international shift in rhetoric in regard to Israel and Palestine”, the Time wrote in the profile of the twins.
In a statement on Twitter, Mohammad El-Kurd said that although being named to the list was a “positive” development, symbolism is not enough to truly support the Palestinian cause.
Mohammed and Muna El-Kurd both were born on May 15, 1998. Mohammed El-Kurd is a writer and poet. He was pursuing Master's in the United States before returning to Sheikh Jarrah to protest the forced evictions by the Israeli forces.
Mohammed with his twin sister Muna started through social media channels campaigning to raise awareness about the forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem. They were both detained by the Israeli police on June 6, 2021, but were released on the same day following the global outrage.
Israeli Settlers had taken over part of their family home in Sheikh Jarrah in 2009, when the twins were 11 years old. Mohammed El-Kurd was the main subject of the 2013 documentary film 'My Neighbourhood' by Julia Bacha and Rebekah Wingert-Jab.
Besides El-Kurd twins, others who have been figured in the Time 2021 list of 100 most influential personalities are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar, US President Joe Bide, US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
