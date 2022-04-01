logo
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Groups decided for the mega event

Friday April 1, 2022 11:37 PM, IANS

FIFA World Cup 2022

Doha: The groups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday were decided at a draw ceremony in Qatar, where the tournament will take place in November and December of this year.

A total of eight groups, each featuring four teams, will compete in the first round of the competition, which begins on November 21. A total of 29 of the 32 teams that will compete in the tournament have been confirmed.

Two of the remaining teams will be decided during the Intercontinental Play-offs that take place on June 13 and 14, with the final place decided by a play-off between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.



Groups for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: England, USA, Iran, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, UAE/Australia/Peru

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica/NZ

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana


