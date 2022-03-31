Bihar 10th Result 2022: Muskaan, Masum Raza, Haaris among Top 8

Bihar 10th Toppers 8 List 2022: Three Muslim students - Muskaan Khatoon, Mohd Masum Raza and Mohammed Haaris Eraj have figured in the Merit list of Bihar 10th Toppers List 2022 released by the BSEB Thursday.
Muskaan Khatoon and Md Masum Raza secured a total of 482 marks and shared the 6th rank with 6 other students. Mohammed Haaris Eraj bagged 481 marks and secured the 7th rank.
Ramayani Roy, Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur and Prayaga Kumari have secured the top 3 ranks in Bihar board 10th Matric exam held in February 2022 the result of which was declared Thursday.
Rank 1: Ramayani Roy with 487 marks
Rank 2: Saniya Kumari with 486 marks
Rank 2: Vivek Kumar Thakur with 486 marks
Rank 3: Prayaga Kumari with 485 marks
Rank 4: Nirjala Kumari with 484 marks
Rank 5: Anurag Kumar with 483 marks
Rank 5: Susan Kumar with 483 marks
Rank 5: Nikhil Kumar with 483 marks
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared today i.e. Thursday March 31, 2022 the result of 10th, also called as Secondary School and Matric, result on its official website.
The board has registered an overall pass percentage of 79.88 in the 10th result declared today.
Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam. The full list of toppers will be updated soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Around 16 lakh students from different districts of Bihar had appeared for 10th exam held from Feb 17 to 24, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on one of the five links to download the 10th result.
3. Enter Roll Number and date of birth.
4. Click on the submit button to check your result.
Candidates should note that along with board official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.
Total registered candidates: 16,84,466
Boys: 8,29,278
Girls: 8,24,893
Total students passed: 12,93,054
Students failed: 3,60,655
BSEB had declared the 12th result on March 16, 2022. Over 13 lakh students had appeared for Bihar board 12th exam 2022. As many as 42 Muslims from different districts of Bihar have figured in the 12th Inter Merit List of toppers.
In 2021, Bihar Metric result wad declared on April 05. A total of 08 Muslim students from different schools of Bihar secured their place in the BSEB 10th Toppers List 2021 released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) last year.
The board had registered a pass percentage of 78.17 - a slight drop from 2020 when the pass percentage was 80.59.
