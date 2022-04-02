Ramadan 2022 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Today

Ramadan 2022 Moon Announcement Live Updates: The Central Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have issued appeals to Muslims in the respective countries to sight the crescent, Ramadan Moon or Ramzan Chand, Saturday 29th Shaban 1443 AH, corresponding to April 02, 2022 in the South Asian countries.
In India, Pakistan and Bangladesh the Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Markazi Rooyat e Hilal Committee), and religious authorities have made special arrangements in Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka, New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Ramadan 2022.
The moon sighting committees will hold special meeting today after Maghrib prayers today and ascertain reports of moon sighting, if any. The official announcement about the first day of Ramadan will be made soon after the sunset today.
Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Oman, Bahrain and other Middle East states on the other have already started fasting of the Holy Month from today i.e. Saturday April 02, 2022.
This followed after a formal announcement regarding the start of Ramadan was made by the Saudi Royal Court and religious authorities in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and other countries Friday.
The sighting of new moon on 29th of the prevailing month is established tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).
If the moon is sighted on 29th, the new month starts the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the on-going month and the next day is counted as the first day of the new month.
Hence, Sunday April 03, 2022 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, if the new moon is spotted today.
If the new moon is not spotted today, then Monday April 04, 2022 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) Canada has announced start of Ramadan from Saturday April 02, 2022.
In UK, Wifaqul Ulama had appealed to Muslims in London and other parts of the Kingdom to sight the Ramadan moon on Friday 29th of Shaban 1443 AH corresponding to April 01, 2022. The new moon however was not spotted in the United Kingdom. Wifaqul Ulama therefore declared Saturday 30th day of Shaban and start of Ramadan from Sunday April 03, 2022.
Fasting will begin also in Malaysia and Indonesia, two of Asia's largest Muslim countries, on Sunday April 03, 2022.
Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore has also announced Saturday April 02, 2022 as the 30th day of Shaban 1443 AH and start of Ramadan from Sunday April 03, 2022.
The Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA) decided start of Ramadan based on astronomical calculation. Accordingly, the council has announced start of Ramadan from today i.e. Saturday April 02, 2022.
"The first day of Ramadan 1443 is on Saturday, April 2, 2022, insha’Allah. Tarawih prayer will start on Friday night.Eidul-Fitr 1443 AH", FCNA said in a statement.
Ramadan Moon confirmation in Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, South Africa will be made today.
