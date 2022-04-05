Ela Gandhi leads ‘Food Bank’ launched at World Halal Day in Durban, SA

KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa): United World Halal Development (UNWHD) launched first of its kind 'Food Bank' in Durban South Africa last Saturday.
The UNWHD initiative which formally kicked off at World Halal Day jointly organised by UNWHD and Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN), Government of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on March 26, 2022.
It will be led by Ela Gandhi - peace activist and granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.
"The launch of the first food bank, a UNWHD initiative, kicked off in Durban at the Soofie Darbar, in Al Pine Street. This forms part of a social responsibility project, that no one should go hungry. The food bank is said to provide food to 250 people daily", World Halal Day Secretariat, Singapore said.
"The KZN ambassador of this initiative, Madame Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of the late Mahatma Gandhi, is keen on extending this to the Phoenix Settlement and is currently working on how this can reach rural areas”, it said.
"The launch of the food bank is an effort to eradicate poverty”, it added.
The event also sought to place Durban as the economic hub for trade in the Halal sector - a first in South Africa and Africa.
“We need to develop Durban port as the Halal hub. Together we will build and progress as a nation”, KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala said.
The event also saw a number of MoUs signed between Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) and Russia based Tatarstan Investment Development Agency (TIDA) and Shafeeq Shameel & Co. India, a leather company in India.
There was an exhibition that took place in conjunction with the conference. Exhibitors included fresh produce, health and beauty products, food, art, banking and clothing.
"These are potential businesses that could form as part of the halal sector in the KZN region. This event was an opportunity for exhibitors to have access to over 15,000 Halal industry professionals, showcase their offerings and introduce new products to the world market", UNWHD said.
The next World Halal Day is set to take place in Tatarstan in Russia between 19-21 May 2022. Official Key handover from TIKZN to Russia - Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2022 took placed in the event.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.