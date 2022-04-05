India on Hajj 2022: Waiting for confirmation from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that it was for the Saudi Arabian government and not the Government of India to decide the date for Hajj in the year 2022.
Responding to a mention during the Zero Hour by Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque, he said that pilgrims from India could not go to Makkah for Hajj in the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We are trying for this year, and the Saudi government has to decide when this pilgrimage and travel to Makkah for Haj 2022 will commence. We have all prepared for this year," he added.
"Travel for Hajj is an international journey, and the government will follow what the Saudi Arabian government decides, and how many people will go from India," Naqvi further said.
He also said that over two lakh people from India went for Hajj in 2019 - the last time when the annual pilgrimage took place without any restrictions.
While raising this issue, the Trinamool MP also said that it was believed that Hajj travel will be commenced this year as the pandemic effects are at the minimum.
He also wanted to know when the nine members from the states will be nominated to the newly constituted Haj Committee.
The Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu asked the Minority Affairs Minister to have consultation with Nadimul Haq for other related issues on the Haj Committee.
Meanwhile, the Haj Committee of India has received less than 1 lakh application form from those interested to travel to Makkah for Haj 2022.
The Haj Committee has started receiving application form from November 01, 2021. The last date of application was February 15, 2022.
The likely date of Hajj 2022 is either on July 07 or 08, 2022, corresponding to 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH. As the Islamic calendar is based on sighting of moon, the final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is sighted.
In 2021, the Haj rituals were performed from July 17 to 23, 2021.
