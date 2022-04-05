Karnataka (KCET 2022) registration starts, Mark important dates

Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022 Registration: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started through its website kea.kar.nic.in from today i.e. Tuesday April 05, 2022 Online Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 (Karnataka CET 2021 also known as UGCET).
The KEA is set to start receiving Online Application for Karnataka CET 2022 from11:00 am today when the CET 2022 Application Link will be made active on the official website. The last date to apply is April 20, 2022 till 05:30 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on CET 2022 Online Application Link on the Home Page under Latest Announcement section.
3. Click on the appropriate link to download eBrochure or Information Booklet.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on CET 2022 Online Application Link on the Home Page under Latest Announcement section.
3. Click on the appropriate link to download eBrochure or Information Booklet.
4. Click on the New User Register Link.
5. Read the instructions carefully and click on "Proceed to apply online".
6. Fill the form, pay the fee online and take a printout after submitting your form.
4. Click on the New User Register Link.
5. Read the instructions carefully and click on "Proceed to apply online".
6. Fill the form, pay the fee online and take a printout after submitting your form.
As per the schedule, KCET 2022 will be held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test will be held on June 18, 2022.
As per Karnataka CET 2022 Notification, Karnataka UGCET 2022 Admit Card will be released on May30, 2022. Candidates should download the admit card/hall ticket to check their exam centre name and address.
KCET Online Application start date: April 05, 2022
Last date to apply for Karnataka CET: April 20, 2022
Last date to pay the fee (Online only): April 22, 2022
Provision for Correction in the application form: May 02 to 06, 2022
Admit Card (Hall Ticket) download date: May 20, 2022
Date of KCET 2021: June 16 to 18, 2022
Date of Kannada Language Test: June 18, 2022
KCET Online Application start date: April 05, 2022
Last date to apply for Karnataka CET: April 20, 2022
Last date to pay the fee (Online only): April 22, 2022
Provision for Correction in the application form: May 02 to 06, 2022
Admit Card (Hall Ticket) download date: May 20, 2022
Date of KCET 2021: June 16 to 18, 2022
Date of Kannada Language Test: June 18, 2022
KCET 2022 will be held for admission to the First year or first semester Engineering, Technology, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Science and other courses, according to the Karnataka UGCET 2022 notification.
Candidates willing to appeare for KCET 2022 can check the syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, rank, score and merit list tips, by logging-in to the KEA wesite.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.