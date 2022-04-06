Saudi Arabia extends use of Eatmarna app for Umrah in Ramadan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will continue to use Eatmarna, a mobile application to facilitate Umrah - visitors' pilgrimage to Makkah, during the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.
Travellers observing Umrah, a form of pilgrimage to Makkah, can book their Umrah ritual via the application Eatmarna and enjoy a smoother and safer experience, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Eatmarna, which translates to "let's perform Umrah," was originally developed to manage visits during the Covid-19 pandemic when social distancing regulations were in place, Xinhua news agency reported.
The application's success in ensuring equal access for all worshippers and providing a seamless experience has led the ministry to continue its use after the lifting of restrictions.
In March, Saudi Arabia announced removing all Covid-related travel restrictions.
Travellers no longer need to provide PCR tests or proof of vaccination to enter the country. Institutional quarantine requirements have also been removed.
Hajj and Umrah are momentous for any Muslim. But performing Umrah during Ramadan is special and nothing compares the ecstasy and spiritual experience of being in Makkah and Madinah during the holy month of fasting. Read here why.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.