Bajrang Muni Das, seen issuing rape threats in viral video, booked

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Bajrang Muni Das, a Uttar Pradesh seer, who allegedly delivered a hate speech against a community and made a rape threat, has been booked, police here said on Saturday.
Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of the Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, allegedly made the speech and threat on April 2 the video of which surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday, according to the news agency PTI.
"A case has been registered against Mahant Bajrang Muni Das over his hate speech in Khairabad. After collection of evidence and inquiry, police will initiate action accordingly," Additional Superintendent of Police Sitapur, Rajiv Dikshit, said.
Das has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to making hate speech and derogatory statements, PTI said.
Hours after the case was registered against Das on Friday, a video surfaced online, in which he apologises and says his statement was presented in a "wrong way".
"My statement has been presented in a wrong way. I seek unconditional apology for the same," he said.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday sought Das' arrest and reprimanded police saying it cannot be a mute spectator and should take appropriate measures to curb such incidents.
In a two-minute video containing the hate speech, which is said to have been recorded on April 2, Das can be heard saying if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.
Incidentally, hours after he 'apologized', another video appeared in which he can be seen making threats and challenging the UP police to take action against him. Watch:
News Channels are already celebrating because there was an FIR against him and he "apologised" because of their News Impact. Here, In one more video, He not only THREATENS TO R@P€ MUSLIM WOMEN. BUT ALSO CHALLENGES POLICE & UP GOVT TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST HIM.#ArrestBajrangMuni pic.twitter.com/svcrQhHCTc— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 8, 2022
