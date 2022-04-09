Malegaon’s Haji Abdur Rauf Mosque shortlisted for Int'l Award for Mosque Architecture

Malegaon: In yet another global recognition of architectural skills of Indian architects, Haji Abdur Rauf Mosque (Mosque e Haji Abdur Rauf also popularly known as Masjid Haji Abdur Rauf) of Malegaon has been shortlisted for Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture.
Masjid Haji Abdur Rauf is the only mosque from India and one among 14 from Asia shortlisted for the Internaional Award to be announced in November 2022.
The Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture announced 22 mosques shortlisted of the 4th cycle (2020-2023) on March 21, one among these mosques is Masjid Haji Abdur Rauf. The announcement was made after reviewal sessions of the international jury that were held during the month of February 2022.
"The revival session was headed by the architect Rasem Badran ( Jordan) and presence of members of the committee including Architect Emre Arolat (Turkey), Architect Kashif Chowdhury (Bangladesh), Dr. Ahmed Mustafa, a specialist in Islamic art (UK) and Dr. Sari Hanafi, a specialist in Islamic sociology (France)", Al Fozan Social Foundation said.
"The international jury has reviewed two hundred mosques of the longlist from all over the world, which were reviewed over two full days", it said.
The shortlisted mosques represent 17 countries from 4 continents including 14 mosques from Asia, 04 mosques from Africa, 03 mosques from Europe and 01 mosque from Australia.
"Mosque e haji abdur rauf - It was completed in 2016, with an area of 900 square meters, designed by NBZ Architectural Consulting in India", this is how Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture listed Masjid Haji Abdur Rauf of Malegaon in the list of shortlised mosques.
Besides Masjid Haji Abdur Rauf of Malegaon, India, others from Asia shortlisted for the Award are Mosque of the Mayor Muhammad Hanif and Aman Mosque in the Economic Zone - both in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Pakistan Navy Karachi Mosque of Karachi in Pakistan, Al-Saliheen Mosque Brunei, 02 mosques from Saudi Arabia, 03 from the United Arab Emirates, 02 from Indonesia, 01 each from Turkey and Malaysia.
The selection and nomination of these mosques came based on six conditions developed by the Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture that included the relationship of the mosque with the neighbourhood, the modernity of the architectural design of mosques, new forms, in addition to creative solutions in construction systems, green solutions that are environmentally friendly, and finally the economic cost.
According to the internal regulations of the Award, the 22 shortlisted projects will now be reviewed by experienced technical reviewers, in a process to prepare full and detailed architectural reports, in order to re-present them in details to the international jury during its next second meeting in November 2022 in Kuwait aside of the 3rd International Conference on Mosque Architecture.
1. Al-Isra and Al-Miraj Mosque Khobar Saudi Arabia
2. Gharaa Mosque Madinah Munawara Saudi Arabia
3. Qasr Al Hosn Mosque Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates (UAE)
4. DIFC Grand Mosque Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE)
5. Gargash Mosque Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE)
6. Banyuwangi Prayer Room Banyuangi Indonesia
7. Bioclimatic Community Mosque Bamoo Lang Indonesia
8. Mosque of the Mayor Muhammad Hanif Dhaka Bangladesh
9. Aman Mosque in the Economic Zone Dhaka Bangladesh
10. Al-Saliheen Mosque Brunei
11. Pakistan Navy Karachi Mosque Karachi Pakistan
12. Mosque e Haji Abdur Rauf Malegaon India
13. The 10th Cyberjaya Mosque Cyberjaya Malaysia
14. Dogramacizade Ali Pasa Mosque Ankara Turkey
15. The Great Mosque of Algiers Algeria
16. Al Tasamoh Mosque Sanhaja Tunisia
17. Abu Bakr Mosque Lichinga Mozambique
18. Abijo Mosque Lagos Nigeria
19. Penzberg Mosque Penzberg Germany
20. Topalla Mosque Tupalla Serbia
21. Ljubljana Mosque Its construction was Ljubljana Slovenia
22. Islamic Center Mosque Melbourne Australia
1. Al-Isra and Al-Miraj Mosque Khobar Saudi Arabia
2. Gharaa Mosque Madinah Munawara Saudi Arabia
3. Qasr Al Hosn Mosque Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates (UAE)
4. DIFC Grand Mosque Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE)
5. Gargash Mosque Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE)
6. Banyuwangi Prayer Room Banyuangi Indonesia
7. Bioclimatic Community Mosque Bamoo Lang Indonesia
8. Mosque of the Mayor Muhammad Hanif Dhaka Bangladesh
9. Aman Mosque in the Economic Zone Dhaka Bangladesh
10. Al-Saliheen Mosque Brunei
11. Pakistan Navy Karachi Mosque Karachi Pakistan
12. Mosque e Haji Abdur Rauf Malegaon India
13. The 10th Cyberjaya Mosque Cyberjaya Malaysia
14. Dogramacizade Ali Pasa Mosque Ankara Turkey
15. The Great Mosque of Algiers Algeria
16. Al Tasamoh Mosque Sanhaja Tunisia
17. Abu Bakr Mosque Lichinga Mozambique
18. Abijo Mosque Lagos Nigeria
19. Penzberg Mosque Penzberg Germany
20. Topalla Mosque Tupalla Serbia
21. Ljubljana Mosque Its construction was Ljubljana Slovenia
22. Islamic Center Mosque Melbourne Australia
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.