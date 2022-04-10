PTI MNAs to quit en masse if Shehbaz Sharif's papers accepted

Islamabad: Senior PTI leader and former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary Sunday said all Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf members will resign from the National Assembly of nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif are accepted.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday submitted his nomination papers for the Prime Minister's post after the seat fell vacant following Imran Khan's ouster from power through a vote of a no-confidence motion.
Talking to the media in Islamabad with a host of other PTI leaders and officials, Chaudhry said a meeting of the PTI's central core executive committee (CEC) was held in Bani Gala with Imran Khan where the whole situation was analysed, according to Dawn.
He said the CEC recommended to Khan that the PTI should resign from the assemblies starting with the National Assembly.
"If our objections on Shehbaz Sharif's [nomination] papers are not addressed then we will resign tomorrow," Pakistan’s leading daily quoted Fawad as saying.
Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and other close family members are facing a number of cases relating to money laundering. A special court (Central-I) of FIA is likely to indict Shehbaz and Hamza in 14 billion PKR money laundering case on Monday.
Meanwhile, in his first reaction after losing the no confidence motion last night, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his 'foreign conspiracy' claim and said the "freedom struggle begins today".
"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy," Imran Khan said in a tweet.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has called nation-wide protests today at 09:00 PM. The protests and rallies will be held in all the major cities across Pakistan.
