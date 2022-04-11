logo
Iftar is Trending Now on Twitter - Catch Top Tweets

The glimpses of IFTAR has set Twitter on fire making the moment among the top trending topics on social media today

Monday April 11, 2022 10:53 AM, ummid.com News Network

Iftar

[Ramadan Iftar is Special even when you are alone.]

Ramadan is a month of immense blessings and the community iftars at mosques and other public places is one of these blessings. Besides, families also invite relative and friends for Iftar during the holy month.

For believers around the world, the month of fasting simply doesn’t mean abstinence from food and drink from dawn to dust, but it is a unique experience where everyone displays a readiness for improvement in thought, word and deed.

It is a month when Muslims will never miss an opportunity to mend relations and build bonds of brotherhood with everyone. And this spirit of fraternity is all the more visible at the mass iftar gatherings organised by organisations and community groups across the world.



In an often quoted Ramadan related Hadith, the Prophet (peace be upon him) said:

“The fasting person has two occasions for joy, one when he breaks his fast because of his breaking it and the other when he meets his Lord because of the reward for his fast.”

A joyous experience for every Muslim indeed, WATCH here how Muslims, and at some place even non-Muslims, are hosting Ramadan IFTAR and the glimpses of the moment has set Twitter on fire making IFTAR among the top trending topics on social media today:

 

