Iftar is Trending Now on Twitter - Catch Top Tweets

[Ramadan Iftar is Special even when you are alone.]
Ramadan is a month of immense blessings and the community iftars at mosques and other public places is one of these blessings. Besides, families also invite relative and friends for Iftar during the holy month.
For believers around the world, the month of fasting simply doesn’t mean abstinence from food and drink from dawn to dust, but it is a unique experience where everyone displays a readiness for improvement in thought, word and deed.
It is a month when Muslims will never miss an opportunity to mend relations and build bonds of brotherhood with everyone. And this spirit of fraternity is all the more visible at the mass iftar gatherings organised by organisations and community groups across the world.
In an often quoted Ramadan related Hadith, the Prophet (peace be upon him) said:
“The fasting person has two occasions for joy, one when he breaks his fast because of his breaking it and the other when he meets his Lord because of the reward for his fast.”
A joyous experience for every Muslim indeed, WATCH here how Muslims, and at some place even non-Muslims, are hosting Ramadan IFTAR and the glimpses of the moment has set Twitter on fire making IFTAR among the top trending topics on social media today:
At Masjid An Nabawi, female volunteers continue to help female believers, including assisting people with disabilities and distributing iftar packs daily. #Ramadan #Haramaininfo pic.twitter.com/CHfuwRg2Ri— 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 10, 2022
At Masjid An Nabawi, female volunteers continue to help female believers, including assisting people with disabilities and distributing iftar packs daily. #Ramadan #Haramaininfo pic.twitter.com/CHfuwRg2Ri
#Syria: Displaced people are spending yet another Ramadan away from their homes Like this family in Idlib, having their iftar dinner in their tent this evening pic.twitter.com/r85hGxdKbb— Mark Cutts (@MarkCutts) April 10, 2022
#Syria: Displaced people are spending yet another Ramadan away from their homes Like this family in Idlib, having their iftar dinner in their tent this evening pic.twitter.com/r85hGxdKbb
With prominent attendees at the Iftar. It says much about Keralites that the Kerala Islamic Centre stands adjacent to the Guruvayurappan Temple, a Catholic Church & an Orthodox Church, in Mayur Vihar. A visible representation of communal harmony. This is the India I cherish. pic.twitter.com/wY2c7TbQpN— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2022
With prominent attendees at the Iftar. It says much about Keralites that the Kerala Islamic Centre stands adjacent to the Guruvayurappan Temple, a Catholic Church & an Orthodox Church, in Mayur Vihar. A visible representation of communal harmony. This is the India I cherish. pic.twitter.com/wY2c7TbQpN
Iftar moments in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/EhakqyUwPb— Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) April 7, 2022
Iftar moments in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/EhakqyUwPb
One Hindu brother gave us five bottles of Rooh Afza for our daily Iftar Service at Julena Red light pic.twitter.com/1fQYQF6VEW— Sarcastic_HumaN (@Delhi_Sarcasm) April 9, 2022
One Hindu brother gave us five bottles of Rooh Afza for our daily Iftar Service at Julena Red light pic.twitter.com/1fQYQF6VEW
Public #Iftar in #Sarajevo, #Bosnia. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/DqEdA6yxzn— Gutsy Voice (@GutsyVoice) April 11, 2022
Public #Iftar in #Sarajevo, #Bosnia. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/DqEdA6yxzn
Last night iftar was a blast. Thank you for the good time, everyone#nftcommunity #pentasian pic.twitter.com/7KJ8liweCy— Pelempunk.NFT (@PelempunkNFT) April 11, 2022
Last night iftar was a blast. Thank you for the good time, everyone#nftcommunity #pentasian pic.twitter.com/7KJ8liweCy
Hosted the Iftar Party to All the Member's of Masajids, Temples, Churches at Subhaniya Masjid in 1st Cross, Padarayanpura Ward, Chamarajpet Constituency.Along with All the Leader's of Chamarajpet Assembly Constituency. pic.twitter.com/qJ5WI7wzlc— B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) April 11, 2022
Hosted the Iftar Party to All the Member's of Masajids, Temples, Churches at Subhaniya Masjid in 1st Cross, Padarayanpura Ward, Chamarajpet Constituency.Along with All the Leader's of Chamarajpet Assembly Constituency. pic.twitter.com/qJ5WI7wzlc
We, as members of MUSIAD Women Sydney got together last week during the MUSIAD Sydney iftar. We were delighted to spend time together and pleased to see the strong presence of the MUSIAD Women Sydney Board during the event. Get to know us better here:https://t.co/aUZRnq6Vee pic.twitter.com/R8eJWzHeEV— MÜSİAD Sidney / MUSIAD Sydney Australia (@MUSIADSydney) April 11, 2022
We, as members of MUSIAD Women Sydney got together last week during the MUSIAD Sydney iftar. We were delighted to spend time together and pleased to see the strong presence of the MUSIAD Women Sydney Board during the event. Get to know us better here:https://t.co/aUZRnq6Vee pic.twitter.com/R8eJWzHeEV
Happy iftarMay we witness the other days with good health. Ameenpic.twitter.com/vzu6Xjh4yJ— future_senate. (@embeey_9) April 10, 2022
Happy iftarMay we witness the other days with good health. Ameenpic.twitter.com/vzu6Xjh4yJ
Iftar Day 2 at Independence Square! #GoHomeGota pic.twitter.com/EPuXvIB2xj— (@nuzlyMN) April 9, 2022
Iftar Day 2 at Independence Square! #GoHomeGota pic.twitter.com/EPuXvIB2xj
Thanks to the @DialogueSociety for a wonderful event and #iftar meal in #Sheffield tonight#RamadanKareem pic.twitter.com/8DFhs8AaKj— /ə'leksi 'daɪmənd/(@AlexiDimond) April 10, 2022
Thanks to the @DialogueSociety for a wonderful event and #iftar meal in #Sheffield tonight#RamadanKareem pic.twitter.com/8DFhs8AaKj
Beauty of Islam Egyptian people doing Iftar time together at streetpic.twitter.com/BQSCXryyQW— SHAH(@SyedParuShah) April 10, 2022
Beauty of Islam Egyptian people doing Iftar time together at streetpic.twitter.com/BQSCXryyQW
Ramadan Kyrie today:35 points7 rebounds5 assists75% FGReady for Iftar. pic.twitter.com/cxIXucJYK1— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 10, 2022
Ramadan Kyrie today:35 points7 rebounds5 assists75% FGReady for Iftar. pic.twitter.com/cxIXucJYK1
hosted iftar for the first time & just felt like my work needed to be shown off pic.twitter.com/lEMGOzT8pR— maroua (@algeriangirlmar) April 9, 2022
hosted iftar for the first time & just felt like my work needed to be shown off pic.twitter.com/lEMGOzT8pR
I told him I am sorry for letting him drop me during Iftar time. He said it doesn’t matter, its always Ramzan for him throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/70w0t11a3u— Munim Matin (@munimmatin) April 7, 2022
I told him I am sorry for letting him drop me during Iftar time. He said it doesn’t matter, its always Ramzan for him throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/70w0t11a3u
Unity! Iftar for All Sri Lankans at Independence! #GoHomeGota #Srilanka pic.twitter.com/ODwssCqG1V— (@nuzlyMN) April 8, 2022
Unity! Iftar for All Sri Lankans at Independence! #GoHomeGota #Srilanka pic.twitter.com/ODwssCqG1V
Happy Iftar with a view of historic city of RawalpindiP.C : @_the.lost.soul pic.twitter.com/SyOXr3i1ZE— RawalpindiCity (@Rwpcity) April 10, 2022
Happy Iftar with a view of historic city of RawalpindiP.C : @_the.lost.soul pic.twitter.com/SyOXr3i1ZE
Iftar in London ... pic.twitter.com/Thy1d8Iips— Shakeel Ahmad - परदेसी (@shakeeluae) April 8, 2022
Iftar in London ... pic.twitter.com/Thy1d8Iips
Ramadan Iftar at the premises of Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/4aYn7XavAg— Motherland (@Motherl28134473) April 7, 2022
Ramadan Iftar at the premises of Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/4aYn7XavAg
Christians in Senegal’s capital Dakar distribute meals on the roads for Muslims who have to break their fast at iftar time pic.twitter.com/ssIPKfUXgh— TRT World (@trtworld) April 10, 2022
Christians in Senegal’s capital Dakar distribute meals on the roads for Muslims who have to break their fast at iftar time pic.twitter.com/ssIPKfUXgh
Qatar Charity distributes Iftar meals to 562,000 workers in Qatar..#Qatar2022#Qatar #Qatar_Charity pic.twitter.com/mRvgqb5bUa— Khaled Al-Tarqumi (@khaldaltrq) April 9, 2022
Qatar Charity distributes Iftar meals to 562,000 workers in Qatar..#Qatar2022#Qatar #Qatar_Charity pic.twitter.com/mRvgqb5bUa
This is so beautiful. Amidst all the chaos of the protestImage - Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon#SriLanka #iftar pic.twitter.com/yMzPaCKsVn— Kavinthan (@Kavinthans) April 9, 2022
This is so beautiful. Amidst all the chaos of the protestImage - Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon#SriLanka #iftar pic.twitter.com/yMzPaCKsVn
today iftar at hotel sri indarpic.twitter.com/UB0Mvg9VXt— she (@shessaras) April 8, 2022
today iftar at hotel sri indarpic.twitter.com/UB0Mvg9VXt
Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army ARSA preparing for Iftar. And also said as a song "we will never leave Arakan until military don't giving back our citizenship and rights". pic.twitter.com/9MCi7I9ues— Ro Md zubair (@RoMdzubair7) April 8, 2022
Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army ARSA preparing for Iftar. And also said as a song "we will never leave Arakan until military don't giving back our citizenship and rights". pic.twitter.com/9MCi7I9ues
Unique EgyptReviewing a great local street food with a good variety of delicious Egyptian foodEgyptian street food wins the culinary game!Tag invite all nearest and dearest to Iftar (breakfast).#RamadanMubarak #RamadanKareem #cairo #cairoegypt #egypt#myegypt pic.twitter.com/fCl0Usoivm— هشام بكر (@HishamBaker3) April 9, 2022
Unique EgyptReviewing a great local street food with a good variety of delicious Egyptian foodEgyptian street food wins the culinary game!Tag invite all nearest and dearest to Iftar (breakfast).#RamadanMubarak #RamadanKareem #cairo #cairoegypt #egypt#myegypt pic.twitter.com/fCl0Usoivm
Iftar with #pentasianpic.twitter.com/hVF9dTX2da— Arda (@ardacadabrahh) April 10, 2022
Iftar with #pentasianpic.twitter.com/hVF9dTX2da
Last iftar & taraweeh in Madinahpic.twitter.com/Mbdn8J8VDS— • (@malabbb) April 10, 2022
Last iftar & taraweeh in Madinahpic.twitter.com/Mbdn8J8VDS
What a powerful moment- Iftar at the protest #SriLankaProtests #SriLankaEconomicCrisis #SriLankanCrisis #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/QK1v9AuA9M— Bhavani Fonseka (@bfonseka) April 9, 2022
What a powerful moment- Iftar at the protest #SriLankaProtests #SriLankaEconomicCrisis #SriLankanCrisis #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/QK1v9AuA9M
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.