NATA 2022 (First Attempt) registration starts, Last date May 23

NATA June 2022: The Council of Architecture has started through its official website nata.in online registration for the first attempt of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) to be held on June 12, 2022.
The council will conduct NATA thrice this year and the first phase and attempt will be held on June 12, 2022. The second and third sessions of NATA 2022 ill be be held on July 2 and 24, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: nata.in.
2. Click on “NATA 2022 Registration” menu on the top.
3. Click on “Sign-up”
4. Fill the form and submit
Candidates appearing for NATA First Attempt should note that last date of application is May 23, 2022. The NATA 2022 will be conducted on June 12 in two sessions - from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm and 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.
Candidates who appeare for NATA June 2022 session, can also appear for NATA 2nd and 3rd session to be held in July.
NATA 2022 will be conducted as a comprehensive computer-based (online) aptitude test at the Council allotted centers in identified cities in the country.
Unlike any other entrance examination, NATA is an Aptitude test that assesses a candidate’s innate ability through a variety of testing formats and cannot be taught, learnt or induced.
There will be a total of 125 questions having 200 marks.
• The aptitude test of NATA may comprise questions of Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type
(MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ) and Match the following type
(MFQ).
• The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes.
• The medium of Aptitude test will be essentially English language. Some questions may be in regional languages also.
Candidates can download and read NATA brochure available on the website for more details including syllabus, NATA Admit Card release date, NATA result date and scoring system etc.
