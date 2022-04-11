Rahul Gandhi: Hate, violence and exclusion weakening India

New Delhi/Bhopal: After reports of violence in many parts of the country during Ram Navami processions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that hate was weakening the country.
In a tweet, he said: "Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let's stand together to secure a just, inclusive India."
Communal violence erupted in at least two districts of Madhya Pradesh during the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.
The first incident of violence was reported in Khargone district, where nearly half-a-dozen police personnel got injured while a similar incident occurred in the Sendhwa town of Barwani district.
In Khargone, stones were allegedly hurled at a Ram Navami procession, triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire and a mosque was vandalized, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.
A similar incident took place in Gujarat's Sabarkantha.
Communal tension had erupted in Karauli last week following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on 'Nav Samvatsar', the Hindu New Year.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a high-level meeting with top bureaucrats and the Director General of Police(DGP) to take stock of the situation in communal violence-hit areas of Madhya Pradesh that occurred during the Ram Navami festival celebration.
After the meeting, Chouhan said persons involved in stone pelting and creating communal violence have been identified and strict action would be taken against them.
"Those have pelted stones and damaged public-private properties will not be spared. There is no place for communal violence in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from taking punitive action, we will also do recovery of public-private properties damaged during the violence," Chouhan added.
Apart from DGP, the chief secretary, principal secretary of state home department, ADG Intelligence etc were present during the briefing.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.