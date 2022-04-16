Situation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri tense but under control: Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Saturday night that the situation is under control in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where violent clashes broke out took after stones were allegedly pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession (Shobha Yatra).
"In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas," the Asthana said.
He further informed that senior officers have been asked to remain on the ground and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling.
"Strict action will be taken against the guilty", he said.
"Citizens are requested to not pay heed to any rumour or fake news on social media," Asthana said.
While the full details of the incident are yet to come out, sources said that the violence erupted after there was stone pelting on a 'Shobha Yatra' taken out in the area.
A Fire Department official told IANS that they received several calls in the evening regarding arson in the area.
"We can't respond to such requests, but at 6.43 p.m., we got a call about a fire incident at a shop in the Jahangirpuri area after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service," the official said.
The injured have been shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday night that he has spoken with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri.
"Spoke to the LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that the guilty will not be spared," Kejriwal said.
"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," Kejriwal said.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthan to take stock of the situation the Jahangirpuri of the national capital.
Sources said the Delhi Police chief has also briefed the officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the present situation in the violence-hit area.
