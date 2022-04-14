Benefits of Reciting The Glorious Qura’an

Before Allah the Almighty conferred the prophet-hood and the messenger-hood on the Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Aleihi Wa Sallam), He revealed several scriptures upon His previous messengers for the guidance of the humanity. Those scriptures and books were for some specific nations and regions for the limited periods.
Allah the Exalted revealed the Glorious Qura’an as His last and final Message upon His last and the final messenger Muhammad (SAWS) through Jibreal (Aleihis Salam). The Book was sent down in parts over a period of 23 years based upon the incidents that occurred during the lifetime of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWS). Now, no book will be revealed after this book as no any Messenger and Prophet is to come. Allah guaranteed to protect it from any alteration and distortion. Therefore, it is protected and safe and will remain the same in the future. Allah the Exalted says:
“We, Ourselves, have sent down the Dhikr (the Qur’an), and We are there to protect it.” (Al-Hijr/09)
The Qura’an was not revealed for a particular nation of a region; but it was revealed for guidance of the whole humanity spread in the universe. It is compulsory upon each and every one to read, understand, abide by its rulings, follow its guidance and live according its directions.
When a person listens to a speech or reads an article or a book, he tries his level best to understand it. So, whenever we read the Glorious Qura’an, it should be our first priority to understand its meanings and commentary. If we aren’t capable to do so, we should try to learn it from a learned man. Because reciting the Holy Qura’an with understanding will guide us to the straight path. However, if we aren’t capable to understand its meanings and commentary and we recite it without understanding, even in this case, we will receive rewards. We, therefore, must make our schedule to recite a portion of the Qura’an everyday with perfect pronunciation of each letter and following the rules of Tajweed, with peace and satisfaction of mind. Then we will gain many benefits of reciting the Glorious Qura’an.
A verse in the Holy Qura’an makes clear that the heart finds peace in the remembrance of Allah.
Reciting the Qura’an is also one type of remembrance of Allah; so for the peace of heart and mind, the best thing is the recitation of the Qura’an. The Qura’an speaks:
“The ones who believe and their hearts are peaceful with the remembrance of Allah. Listen, the hearts find peace only in the remembrance of Allah.” (Al-Ra’ad: 28)
Allamah Shabbir Ahmad Usmani (1887-1949) writes in the commentary of the above verse:
“It is about those who turn towards Allah. It means they are blessed with Imaan and find peace and satisfaction by remembrance of Allah. Because the biggest remembrance of Allah is the Holy Qura’an:
“We, Ourselves, have sent down the Dhikr (the Qur’an), and We are there to protect it.” by reciting it, their hearts find peace. The doubts and the temptation are dispelled and the peace and satisfaction are found. While on the one hand, the greatness of Allah creates awe and fear in the hearts, unlimited remembrance of mercy and forgiveness provides peace of hearts and comforts on the other. In brief, their hearts turning away from each side, fix towards One Allah and the light of the remembrance of Allah dispels each type of worldly fear and worry from their hearts.”
If a person recites the Holy Qura’an, he will receive one reward for each word. Then that reward will be multiplied by ten times. It makes it clear that the one who recites the Qura’an, will receive ten rewards for each recited word. The Messenger of Allah (SAWS) said:
"(Whoever recites a letter) from Allah's Book, then he receives the reward for it, and the reward of ten the like of it. I do not say that Alif Lam Mim is a letter, but Alif is a letter, Lam is a letter, and Mim is a letter." (Sunan Tirmidhi, Hadith: 2910)
A man is too busy in reciting the Glorious Qrua’an to find time for the remembrance of Allah the Exalted and for making Duaa. For such busy reciter of Qura’an, a Hadith Qudsi says that Allah will reward him more than what He rewards to those who ask. The Hadith goes like this. The Messenger of Allah (SAWS) said:
"The Lord, Blessed and Most High is He, has said: 'Whoever is too busy with the Qur'an for remembering Me and asking Me, then I shall give him more than what I give to those who ask.' And the virtue of Allah's Speech over the speech of others is like the virtue of Allah over His creation." (Sunan Tirmidhi, Hadith: 2926)
The scene of the Day of Resurrection would be very strange. Everyone will be worried only about himself. None will ask other that in which condition is he. The Holy Qura’an will intercede on such day for the one who recites it. It has come in the Hadith:
"Recite the Qur'ân, for it will come on the Day of Resurrection interceding for its Companions.” (Sahih Muslim: 804)
There is huge difference in the recitation of Qura’an between the one who has memorized it by heart and the one who has not done so. The one who has memorized it by heart can recite easily and fluently without any difficulty. The one who hasn’t memorized it by heart struggles and faces difficulty. Such person will get a double reward due to the difficulty he faces. Aisha (RA) narrates that the Messenger of Allah (SAWS) said:
“The one who is skilled in reciting Qura'an will be with the noble, honorable scribes and the one who recites Qura'an and falters therein and finds it difficult, will have a double reward." (Sahih Muslim: 798)
Remembrance of Allah is the great cause of reward. We should read Tasbeeh, Tahmeed, Takbeer etc. while siting, walking and whatever the chance we have as it is also remembrance of Allah. If someone recites the Qura’an, it is great type of remembrance. The one who recites ten verses in the night, he will be counted from those who remember Allah. Abu Saeed Khudri (RA) narrates that the one who recites ten verses (of the Qura’an) in the night, he will be counted from those who remember Allah. And the one who recites hundred verses will be counted an obedient to Allah. (Sunan Darmi: 3501)
There is a lengthy Hadith wherein Abu Darda (RA) had asked many questions to Allah’s messenger (SAWS) and he (SAWS) answered to those questions. The relevant part to the topic is quoted here. Abu Darda (RA) requested the Prophet (SAWS) to advise him. Then he (SAWS) said:
“I enjoin to fear Allah; because it is the root of all affairs.” Again he requested to advise something more! Then the Prophet (SAWS) said: “Be punctual of the recitation of the Qura’an and remembrance of Allah; because it is light for you in the earth (the world) and treasure for you in the heaven (hereafter).” (Sahih Ibn Habban: 361)
Few benefits of the recitation of the Glorious Qura’an have been mentioned here. There are some other benefits as well, e.g. the one who recites the Holy Qura’an, will be protected from the bad character. The one who acts upon the guidance of Qura’an; it will protect him from the hellfire. If a person recites the holy Qura’an for getting the pleasure of Allah, he will be successful. The Qura’an guided its reciter to the straight path. The one who sticks to the Holy Qura’an is enriched with the bounties of the world and the hereafter. The recitation provides satisfaction in the heart. It causes cure from the physical and spiritual diseases. May Allah grant us understanding and enable us to recite the Glorious Qura’an!
[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, works for Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia, Africa. He can be contacted us Email: qasmikhursheed@yahoo.co.in.]
