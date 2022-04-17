Watch: In viral videos, people brandish swords in Shobha Yatra

[The mosque on which miscreants allegedly tried to hoist saffron flag on Sunday.]
New Delhi: Several videos of the Shobha Yatra procession in northwest Delhi which later culminated into violent clashes between two groups have gone viral on social media.
In some of the videos, people, dipped in the religious fervour, can be seen brandishing swords and guns while the procession was moving forward. It was still unclear exactly where the video was shot.
This is from Jahangirpuri, Delhi- today afternoon. Hanuman Jayanti March was taken out by local Bajrang Dal Youth. One can see aggressive march accompanied with baseball bats, lathis and swords in hands. Delhi Police must remain alert & prevent any incident of communal violence. pic.twitter.com/2JE2MiDsH1— Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) April 16, 2022
However, according to some reports, the video was of the same place which later turned into a battlefield and resulted in severe communal clashes.
Pertinent to mention here that, IANS could not independently check the veracity of the said videos.
Meanwhile, talking to AajTak TV channel local Muslims said the Sobha Yatra initially passed off from the area peacefully. However, some people, allegedly belonging to Bajrang Dal, tried to hoist Saffron flag on a mosque.
Local Muslims said they were armed, and DJ music was being played in full throttle sound.
"We tried to stop them. They went away but later came back with few policemen and started creating trouble again. It was then that stone pelting started", a local Muslim said.
Maulana Mustan talking to AajTak said, "The procession first took round of the entire Jahangirpuri area. They came here at around 06:00 pm and started shouting provocative slogans".
जहांगीरपूरी की हकीकत पार्ट - 1 pic.twitter.com/1uQdcKBxpu— Sandeep Singh (@ActivistSandeep) April 17, 2022
"They then climbed the mosque gate and tried to hoist saffron flag. When we stopped them, they started stone pelting. In the counter attack, stone pelting started from this side also", he added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has so far arrested a total of 20 people and apprehended 2 juveniles. Of the 20 arrestees -- 15 are Muslims.
