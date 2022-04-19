FYJC 2022 Part 1 Form filing to start on May 17

FYJC 2022: Maharashtra School Education Department is set to start from May 17, 2022 application process for admission in Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2022-23.
The admission process will start with filling of Part 1 Form.
“Students will be able to fill Part 1 form for 11th Admission in Maharashtra from May 17 till Class 10 (SSC) result is declared”, Meena Shendkar, in-charge of Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Committee and Assistant Director of Education, Pune Division told The Times of India.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in six cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati.
Students should note FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Following steps are involved while student filling Part 1 form.
1. Student registration, generation of Login ID and Password
2. Online submission of Application form Part-1 using newly generated Login ID and Password.
3. Payment and locking of form.
4. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification
Meena Shendkar further said that Mock demo registration will be conducted from May 1 before the actual rgistration process starts on May 17 for Class 11 FYJC admission 2022.
“Mock demo registration facility will be provided to students so that they become familiar with the website and admission process from May 1 to 14, 2022”, she said.
Students will be required to register and fill new form again when actual registration starts as per the announced schedule.
For more details on FYJC admission notification 2021, students in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur can access the official website "11thadmission.org.in".
