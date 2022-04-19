JEE Main Session 1 (2022) registration re-opens

JEE Main Session 1 (2022): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has restarted application process for JEE Main Session 1 to be held in June 2022.
The application process re-started on Monday April 18 and will continue till April 25, 2022, according to the latest notification.
Students should note that JEE Main this year will be held in two sessions – unlike 04 sessions last year.
According to the JEE Main notification released for the first time, JEE Main Session 1 was scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21, 2022. It was later rescheduled on April 21, 24, 25 and 29, and on May 01 and 04, 2022.
The NTA however again rescheduled it and decided to conduct it from June 20 to 29, 2022.
Simultaneously, the NTA also decided to re-open the registration window that was closed on March 31.
“Candidates who have not so far registered for the exam should apply before April 25, 2022”, the NTA said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab "Registration for JEE Main (2022)".
2. Click on "New Registration"
3. Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.
4. Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.
5. To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab "Registration for JEE Main (2022)".
2. Click on "New Registration"
3. Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.
4. Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.
5. To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2022 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 02 sessions.
JEE Main Session 2 which was originally scheduled to be held in Mau will now be held from July 21 to 30, 2022. The NTA will re-open application window for JEE Main July 2022.
The NTA has not yet released the date of downloading the JEE Main admit card (hall ticket).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.