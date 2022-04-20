Apple likely to launch first full-screen iPhone in 2024

San Francisco: Tech giant apple is reportedly planning to unveil its first full-screen iPhone in 2024, popular analyst Ming Chi Kuo said on Wednesday.
The upcoming iPhone may house an under-display front camera with full screen, he added.
"I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements," the analyst said in a tweet.
In an earlier tweet, he had said that "under-display Face ID coming in 2024 (iPhone 16), and this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose".
Kuo has also predicted this year's iPhone 14 will have an upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus capabilities and a wider aperture.
According to reports, all four models -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- will have an upgraded front-facing camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and support for autofocus.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also expected to come with an upgraded rear camera configuration and possibly feature a 48MP wide lens as the primary sensor with support for 8K video recording.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.