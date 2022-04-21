CBSE to hold only one exam in 2023; releases new syllabus for 10th, 12th

CBSE 2023 Syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday released the syllabus of classes 10th and 12th based on which the 2023 exams will be conducted.
While releasing the syllabus for 10th (along with Class 9) and 12th (along with Class 11) exams 2023, the CBSE also said it will conduct only one exam in the next year. It means the CBSE has decided to move back to the pre-2019 era.
The CBSE decided to conduct Term 1 and Term 2 exams for classes 10th and 12th in 2022. The CBSE had also revised the syllabus for the two exams held in February and March 2022. The decision was taken because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Click here to read the 2023 Syllabus
But now the pandemic is almost under control, the CBSE has decided to conduct only one board exam as was the practice till 2019.
The CBSE has also published the syllabus and curriculum for the new academic year and exam guidelines and pattern for 10th and 12th board exams 2023.
The CBSE said the decision to go back to the pre-2019 board exam format is based on a detailed analysis of the new system and feedback from the relevant stakeholders.
"Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly", it said.
Among other things, the CBSE 2023 curriculum has made special focus on "Competency based Learning".
"To face the challenges of 21st Century, education should be competency based and Principals as Pedagogical Leaders must create conducive environment for the development of competencies among the students", the CBSE said.
"Competency based Learning focuses on the student’s demonstration of desired learning outcomes as central to the learning process. Learning outcomes are statements of expected outcomes that the student will be able to do to know, understand and/or be able to demonstrate after completion of a process of learning as a result of learning the activity", it added.
"Therefore, the focus is on measuring learning through attainment of prescribed learning outcomes. Experiential and active learning are the preferred pedagogies for Competency Based Learning as they promote critical thinking, creativity and effective study skills among students", the CBSE said.
The CBSE has also asked schools to follow the new syllabus and accordingly teach students using “suitable teaching-learning strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, and Pedagogical Plans etc wherever possible.”
The CBSE will release 2023 Exam Datesheet and Time Table for the Class 10th and 12th exams in due course.
