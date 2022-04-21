Watch Younes Gharbi reciting. He has won INR 10 Cr in Saudi Qur'an Contest

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Wednesday announced the winners of International Qur'an Contest titled as “Otr Elkalam” (“Scent of Speech”), and Adhan, Call to Prayers.
According to the results annouced by the organisers last night, Moroccan Younes Mustafa Gharbi recited his way to first place and bagged SR5 million (Over 10 Crore Indian Rupees) in prize money during the final of Saudi Arabia’s premier Qur’an contest Wednesday.
Britain’s Mohammed Ayoub Asif came in second, winning SR2 million (Over 04 Crore Indian Rupees). Bahrain's Mohammed Mujahid came in third, taking home SR1 million (Over 01 Crore Indian Rupees), while Iran’s Sayed Jassem Mousavi came fourth and received SR500,000, according to Arab News.
The competition, called “Otr Elkalam” (“Scent of Speech”), kicked off on the first day of Ramadan and was broadcast on the Saudia TV channel.
المشارك يونس مصطفى غربي، يتلو القرآن بصوتٍ خاشعٍ أمام لجنة تحكيم برنامج #عطر_الكلام على قناة @saudiatv pic.twitter.com/GdsW3myRql— عطر الكلام (@OtrElKalam) April 18, 2022
In the Adhan (call to prayer) contest, Turkey’s Muhsin Kara and Albijan Celik secured the first and second places, winning SR2 million and SR1 million respectively.
The Saudi pair of Abdulrahman bin Adel and Anas Al-Rahili, came third and fourth, bagging SR500,000 and SR250,000, respectively.
Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, crowned the first place winners, and said the event will return next year with new set of competitors from across the globe.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the authority.
More than 40,000 participants from 80 countries applied to participate in the qualifying stage of the competition that started in 2019.
مؤذنٌ من تركيا، يتجاوز كل مراحل تصفيات برنامج #عطر_الكلام ✨محسن كارا، الفائز بالمركز الأول في #مسابقة_القران_والاذان pic.twitter.com/8fBBvqzBL9— عطر الكلام (@OtrElKalam) April 20, 2022
Thirty-six contestants qualified for the final stages — 18 participants for each contest — hoping to be recognized as the best in their specialty, and a chance at a share of the SR12 million combine prize money, the report said.
The prestigious competition is notable for its precise judging criteria, with a set of distinguished jurors.
The 13-member judges panel includes muezzins from the Two Holy Mosques, key Qur’an reciters from around the world and famous international competition assessors.
