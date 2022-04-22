WBJEE 2022 Admit Card released, Direct link to download

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in the Admit Card for the WBJEE 2022 scheduled to held on April 30.
Candidates are required to login using their application number, password and date of birth in order to download the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket.
1. Log on to the official website: www.wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "WBJEE" on the home page
3. Click on relevant link marked with "Download Admit Card"
4. Enter all the required details in given space
5. Click on Submit button
6. Admit cards will be displayed on the screen
7. Download and take the printout
The WBJEE 2022 for admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes will be held in offline mode i.e. it will be pen and paper based on Saturday April 30, 2022.
West Bengal JEE will be held in two papers – Paper I & Paper II. WBJEE 2022 Paper I for Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm whereas Paper II (combined for Physics & Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 to 4 pm on April 30, 2022.
After the exam is over, the WBJEE model Answer Keys will be published on the official website. The WBJEE 2022 result is expected to be released in June (tentative).
Over 1.27 lakh candidates appear in WBJEE every year conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board for admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes across Universities, Government Colleges and Self-financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the state. As per rough estimates, around 36,263 B.Tech/B.E. seats are available across the engineering colleges in the state.
The West Bengal joint Entrance Examinations Board was formed as West Bengal Board of Examinations for Admission to Engineering Degree Colleges in the year 1962, born out of a concept of holding a common admission test for the Engineering colleges of the State of West Bengal.
The basic purpose was to select candidates for consideration for admission to the State Colleges on the basis of the results of a single competitive examination, which would also lead to saving of time, energy and expenditure on the part of the candidates in appearing at number of entrance tests.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 also known as WBJEEM-2022 is conducted for admission to Engineering / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal.
