8 dead as bus overturns on Hijrah Highway in Madinah al Munawarra

Madinah al Munawarra: Eight pilgrims have been confirmed dead after a bus carrying them overturned on Hijrah Highway some 100 kms from The Prophet’s City Madinah al Munawarra.
"A bus carrying 51 Pilgrims overturned on Hijrah Highway in Madinah Al Munawarrah region today resulting in a number of injuries including 8 deaths", local media reported citing Red Crescent.
Quoting Red Crescent officials, Al-Riyadh newspaper said that 8 people died and 43 others were injured in the bus accident on Hijrah Expressway, Jeddah Madinah Al-Munawwarah Road.
The newspaper quoted the Director-General of the Red Crescent Authority branch in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah region as saying that the Red Crescent Operations Room had received a report of a bus accident on the migration highway.
It was confirmed that there were 51 cases at the accident site, including 3 serious injuries, 10 moderate injuries, 30 stable cases, 8 deaths, and 5 cases were transported by multiple injuries bus, while the other cases were transferred to area hospitals in coordination with health operations.
The bus overturned after it went out of control. Officials have not released the list of the victims and it is not clear what nationality they are from. The injured were rushed to hospital.
Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from all across the world are visiting the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
According to the official data released last week, more than 8.3 million people travelled to the Two Holy Cities in the first ten days of Ramadan this year. Of them, 6.3 million visited Masjid e Nabawi – The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Meanwhile, rain descended on the Holy City of Madinah on Friday, and the video of pilgrims praying at Masjid al Nabawi amidst heavy rains is now viral: Watch:
#فيديو" اللـهم صيـباً نافعاً "#المسجد_النبوي#المدينة_المنورةpic.twitter.com/aOIr9lM2ku— وكالة شؤون المسجد النبوي (@wmngovsa) April 22, 2022
#فيديو" اللـهم صيـباً نافعاً "#المسجد_النبوي#المدينة_المنورةpic.twitter.com/aOIr9lM2ku
