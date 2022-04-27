SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Result Declared - Check Now

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared on its official website ssc.nic.in SSC CGL Tier II 2020 result, and Merit List on Tuesday April 26, 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020 on 28.01.2022, 29.01.2022 and 03.02.2022 in Computer Based Mode and Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) on 06.02.2022 at different centres all over India.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ssc.nic.in.
2. Click on the “Result” link in top menu of the home page
3. Click on the link Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II): List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for all posts other than AAO and JSO (List-3) to download the result in PDF.
While releasing the SSC CGL Tier 2 result, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) said it will publish the final answer key on May 05, 2022.
The candidates, who have cleared the SSC CGL Tier II exam held in January/February 2022, will now be eligible to appear in Tier III Exam.
“Based on aggregate performance in Tier-I and Tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper)”, SSC said.
“The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process”, it added.
“Separate cut-off has been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer and Junior Statistical Officer (List-3)”, the Staff Selection Commission said.
The Staff Selection Commission said it will publish the final answer key on May 05.
"Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-II Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation", it said.
"Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 05.05.2022 for a period of one month", it added.
A total of 1,652 and 2,309 candidates respectively qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) and Junior Statistical Officer (JSO).
"A total of 31,946 candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the posts other than AAO and JSO", the SSC said.
