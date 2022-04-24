‘...Then I know the Truth’: Sabarimala accepts Islam, posts this video from Makkah

[Sabrimala then and Fatimah now]
Makkah al Mukarramah: Sabrimala Jayakandhan, a native of Tamil Nadu, has accepted Islam and is now in Makkah to perform Umrah.
Sabarimala was born on December 26, 1982 in Madurai, to Alagharsamy and Kalaiyarasi. She married to Jayakanthan and have a son named Jayacholan.
Sabrimala had bogged headlines back in 2017 when she decided to quit her government job as teacher protesting against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET] after S. Anitha, a state board topper, failed to get admission in a medical college and hence committed suicide.
A native of Aathikuppam in Madurai, Sabrimala later ran campaigns for rural area students, became a motivational speaker and also launched ‘Pen Viduthalai Katchi’ - a political party, in 2020.
Sabarimala is involved in community service since 2002, and has been fighting for educational equality and the protection of girls' and women's rights. She started an organization called “Vision 2040” in 2017 in Tamil Nadu. The goal of this organization is protection of girl children and bringing a single education system.
As a motivational speaker, Sabarimala has been a panel speaker on more than 200 platforms. She has also moderated several TV programs on Vander TV, News7 TV, Jaya TV, etc. She says, her speeches are not for business but for social change.
She has now embraced Islam and changed her name to Fatimah. Fatimah was the name of Prophet Muhammad’s daughter.
“I have changed my name to Fatimah out of love and respect for Prophet Muhammad’s daughter”, she said in a video recorded inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
In the video, she can also be seen pronouncing Shahada - There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad (peace be upon him) is his messenger.
Explaining why she decided to convert to Islam, Sabrimala said in another video:
"I asked myself why so much hate against Muslims in this country. I started reading Quran – out of curiosity and without any prior prejudice. Then I know the truth.”
"I asked myself why so much hate against Muslims in this country. I started reading Quran – out of curiosity and without any prior prejudice. Then I know the truth.”
“Now I love Islam more than myself”, she can be heard saying in the viral video. The ummid.com has not independently verified the video.
In her first reaction after converting to Islam, Sabrimala requested Muslims to introduce Quran to everyone around. She said:
“You people have a wonderful and amazing book (The Holy Quran) hiding in your homes. World must read it."
“You people have a wonderful and amazing book (The Holy Quran) hiding in your homes. World must read it."
In the viral videos and photos, Sabrimala is also seen visiting Kiswah Manufacturing Unit and trying her hand on Kiswah – the cloth that covers the Holy Kaaba in Masjid al Haram in Makkah.
In another photo, she is seen posing with the staff of Kiswah Factory.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.