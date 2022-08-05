AMU 10th result 2022 out; Ritika Varshney, Shreya Jadon among Top 3

Aligarh: Al Shifa, Bashshaar Taj, Ritika Varshney and Shreya Jadon have respectively secured the first, second and third ranks in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Class 10 exam 2022 result of which was declared Friday August 5.
According to the result data released by the Controller of Examinations AMU, Al Shifa of AMU Girls School has topped the Secondary School Certificate (Class X) Examination 2022 conducted by the Aligarh Muslim University.
Al Shifa topped the examination scoring 496 out of the total 500 marks.
On the other hand, Bashshaar Taj of Syedna Tahir Saifuddin School (STS) High School, Aligarh bagged the second rank scoring 494 marks.
The 3rd rank in AMU 10th Merit List 2022 is jointly shared by Ritika Varshney, Ayesha Jabin, Atifa Waheed Ansari and Shreya Jadon scoring 493 out of 500 marks.
Ritika, Ayesha and Atifa are all students of AMU Girls School whereas Shreya Jadon is a student of Abdul Baseer Khan Union School (ABK) High School (Girls) AMU, Aligarh.
A total of 1,618 students appeared for Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class X) conducted by the AMU. Out of them 1,609 students, including 703 girls, passed the examination registering an overall pass percentage of 99.44.
The result of the Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class X) can be accessed via the official website amucontrollerexams.com.
