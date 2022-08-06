FYJC Admission 2022 Round 2 Schedule Released

FYJC Admission 2022 Round 2: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra Saturday released on its official website 11thadmission.org.in Round 2 Schedule for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th for the academic year 2022-23.
Accordingly, the education department said it will release vacancy list in different colleges after the first round of FYJC admission on Sunday August 07, 2022.
FYJC counselling for Round 1 ended on August 06, 2022. The Maharashtra Education Department had published the Round 1 allotment list on August 03, 2022. The students who were allotted seats in the Round 1 were asked to confirm their admission by August 06, 2022.
According to the FYJC Round 2 schedule released by the Maharashtra School Education Department, Part 2 Form (Option form or choice preference form) filling will start from Sunday August 07, 2022.
• Date of release of vacant seats after Round 1: August 07, 2022
• Round 2 Option Form Part-2 CAP Options filling. Part-1 also can be filled. Choice filling for Bifocal Admission. (for already admitted students): August 07, 2022.
• Date of release of vacant seats after Round 1: August 07, 2022
• Round 2 Option Form Part-2 CAP Options filling. Part-1 also can be filled. Choice filling for Bifocal Admission. (for already admitted students): August 07, 2022.
• Display of Jr. College Round 2 Allotment List on the portal. [Display of allotted Jr. College for admission in student’s login. Display of allotted students list in concerned college’s login: August 1, 2022
• Allotted Students to confirm their admission in the allotted Jr. College. BiFocal Admissions can also be done: August 12 to 17, 2022.
• Display of Jr. College Round 2 Allotment List on the portal. [Display of allotted Jr. College for admission in student’s login. Display of allotted students list in concerned college’s login: August 1, 2022
• Allotted Students to confirm their admission in the allotted Jr. College. BiFocal Admissions can also be done: August 12 to 17, 2022.
Students should note that New Student Registration & New Part-1 filling will continue throughout the admission process.
Students should also note that they are required to fill Part 2 form for choice filling, locking the preferred college for round 2 of FYJC admission counselling 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.