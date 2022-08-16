DTE MP Diploma 2022: Choice Filling, Locking start; Last date Aug 31

DTE MP Diploma Admission 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in Choice Filling and Locking for First Round of Admission Counselling for Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and Hotel Management courses available after 10th and 12th board exams from Friday August 12, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: website: dte.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on “Select Course for Counselling”
3. After selecting the course, Log-in using user ID and Password
4. Click on the given link for Choice Option Filling and Locking
Choice filling is done to lock preferences, options and choice of colleges. Students should note that Choice Filling and College Locking is allowed only for the students who have registered for DTE Madhya Pradesh Engineering Diploma (Polytechnic) admission 2022.
Candidates should also note that last date of Choice filling is August 31, 2022. Candidates should also note that the last two days – August 28 and 29, 2022 are reserved for Edit Registration, Correction and re-order of choices.
DTE Madhya Pradesh started the registration of students for admission in Endgineering and Polytechnic Diploma from August 05. The last date of application is August 27, 2022. DTE Madhya Pradesh will release the Common Merit List on September 1, 2022, according to notification and admission schedule 2022-23 released by the board.
• Online Registration start date: August 05, 2022
• Last date of application: August 27, 2022 up to 05:00 pm
• Choice filling: August 12 to 31, 2022 up to 11:45 pm
• Edit Registration: August 28 to 29, 2022 up to 05:00 pm
• Common Merit List: September 01, 2022
• Allotment Letter Print date: September 6 to 12, 2022 up to 05:00 pm
DTE Madhya Pradesh started First Round of admission counselling for Engineering, Pharmacy and other courses including:
• Diploma under Dr BABA Saheb Ambedkar Scheme (Exclusively for SC Candidate)
• Diploma under Eklavya Scheme (Exclusively for ST Candidate)
• Diploma in Engineering (TFW AND GENERAL POOL FIRST ROUND based on 10th score)
• Diploma Non-PPT Courses (based on 12th score)
• Admission in B Pharmacy and D Pharmacy ( B Pharm and D Pharm) based on 12th score
• Pharm D (based on 12th score)
• Bachelor of Hotel Management (based on 12th score)
Candidates who did not get admission in DTE MP First Round of Counselling 2022 can participate in the Round 2 of counselling which will start on September 07, 2022.
DTE Madhya Pradesh conducts counselling for admission in First Year Engineering (Polytechnic) that includes Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computers, Electrical and other Engineering courses besides Pharmacy courses including B Pharmacy, D Pharmacy and Pharm D.
