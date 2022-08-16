MP: Activist Zaid Pathan arrested under NSA

Bhopal: Zaid Pathan, an activist who was vocal against the bulldozer drive of the Madhya Pradesh government following communal violence in Khargone, has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).
Zaid Pathan, a resident of Indore, was arrested in Khargone on Monday for allegedly spreading hatred among the communities, disrupting communal harmony, inciting religious sentiments and posting objectionable posts on social media.
Indore district administration claimed:
"Zaid Pathan had been involved in several criminal activities before 2021. He (Khan) was deliberately disrupting communal harmony with his relentless posts on social media".
Two FIRs have been lodged against Pathan, accusing him of disrupting social harmony and inciting Muslims with his hate speeches. One FIR has been lodged in Indore and the other in Khargone district.
Notably, Pathan was one of those who had criticised the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government's bulldozer drive in Khargone after a communal clashes broke out there in March this year.
The communal violence had erupted after some miscreants allegedly hurled stones at a Ram Navami procession on April 10.
After the clashes, the administration had imposed curfew in the area. Later, several houses were bulldozed during a drive against illegal encroachment.
While the government maintained that the drive was against illegal encroachment, the opposition Congress and the activists accused the BJP government of targetting Muslims.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh was among those who had raised questions over the bulldozer drive.
