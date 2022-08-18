University of Birmingham Dubai Scholarship - Direct Link to Apply

University of Birmingham Scholarship 2022: University of Birmingham Dubai has asked deserving and eligible students from across the world to apply for Scholarship offered for various courses for the next academic year.
University of Birmingham Dubai offers various types of scholarships including Provost’s Academic Scholarship, Chancellor's Academic Merit Scholarship, STEM Scholarship, Stay in the UAE Scholarship, Advanced Award, GEMS Uni-connect Scholarship, Alumni Connections Scholarship, Emirati Excellence Scholarship, Corporate Company Scholarship, and scholarship as a part of a UK exchange and Refer a friend scholarship.
Complete details of all the scholarships can be found on the University of Birmingham Dubai website birmingham.ac.uk.
1. Click here to go to the official website: birmingham.ac.uk.
2. Scroll below and click on "Dubai Scholarships"
3. Click on the given link to Find your programme on course listing page
4. Click APPLY NOW to submit your programme application
5. If your application is successful, you will hear from us within 5 working days with your offer letter
6. Accept your offer
7.The university will contact you with your scholarship offer
Giving more details of the scholarships available at Birmingham University Dubai and UK campuses, the varsity said:
“Our scholarship options are designed to benefit all our new students and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across foundation, undergraduate and post graduate levels. We also give our Dubai students an exceptional opportunity to use their acquired Dubai scholarship at our UK campus if they decide to pursue their undergraduate Year 2 at our UK campus.”
Candidates should note that these scholarship awards are based on both predicted and final grades, and are subject to the accuracy of results provided in the application form against the final results submitted for entry.
"Please note our scholarships cannot be combined and each application is reviewed on an individual basis and are all up to 40%", the university said.
The documents required at the time of applying at the University of Birmingham Dubai include academic transcripts, reference letter, statement of purpose, and English language competency certificate.
The applications for fall 2022 are open until late August for international students.
