China battling floods in some provinces, drought in others

Beijing: In extreme and varying weather conditions believed to be due to crazy industrialization causing a huge blow to environment, China is facing floods in some of its provinces while at the same time acute water shortage and drought in others.
According to the state media reports, north-western China is under heavy rains and flooding whereas central and southwest parts of the country are battling extreme heat waves and drought like condition.
The state media Thursday said that at least 16 people have died and 36 others were reported missing after a flash flood in north-western China.
The flash floods occurred on Wednesday evening in the mountains in Datong County near the city of Xining in Qinghai province, after heavy rainfall, reports DPA news agency citing state media.
The downpours triggered landslides that blocked and diverted rivers, affecting more than 6,000 people in two townships and six villages, the report said.
The authorities mobilised around 2,000 rescue workers, including police officers, paramilitary units, emergency services and government officials, for recovery efforts.
Qinghai province has declared the second-highest alert level in its four-tier emergency and disaster response system, state media reported.
On the other hand, Chinese authorities are attempting to induce rainfall in parts of central and southwest parts of the country amid a severe drought and record-breaking heat wave.
The Yangtze River, Asia's longest waterway, is now at record low levels and in some stretches, there has been less than half the usual rainfall, said the BBC report.
Hydropower reservoirs are currently down by as much as half, officials have said.
At the same time, a surge in demand for air conditioning has put power companies under extreme pressure, BBC reported.
The two-month-long heatwave is the longest on record in China, the National Climate Centre said.
Provinces around the drought-stricken Yangtze have turned to cloud seeding operations to combat the lack of rain, with Hubei and a number of other provinces launching rockets carrying chemicals into the sky, according to local media, the BBC reported.
Meanwhile, temperatures across Sichuan and neighbouring provinces have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.
Millions of residents have also been hit with black outs in the province.
In the city of Dazhou, home to some 5.4 million people, blackouts are lasting up to three hours, local media report.
They say factories in the province have been forced to cut production or halt work as part of emergency measures to redirect power supplies to households.
Hydropower reservoirs, of which there are many in the region, are currently down by as much as half, officials added.
