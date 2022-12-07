Sadar Bazar MCD Election 2022 Results: Nisha Parveen of AIMIM loses to AAP

Sadar Bazar MCD Election 2022 Results Live Updates: Nisha Parveen of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has lost the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) 2022 elections in Sadar Bazar seat (Ward No 72).
She lost the Sadar Bazar seat to Usha Sharma of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Pinki Jain was the BJP candidate here in Sadar Bazar whereas Manisha Sharma contested as Congress (INC) candidate.
Overall, AAP has won 120 won and is leading in 10 seats. The BJP on the other hand has won 97 seats and leading on 10 seats. Congress has won 7 seats and leading on 1.
Meanwhile, in Ballimaran Mohd Sadiq of AAP defeated AIMIM candidate Ubaid Khan, according to the latest trends.
Elsewhere in Delhi, Sultana Abad of AAP has won the election from Jama Masjid seat. Shamim Bano of AAP is leading in Quraish Nagar of Delhi.
10:30 am The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is well ahead of its main rival BJP in the Delhi Civic Body elections 2022 where counting of votes is still underway.
According to the trends available at 10:30 am, AAP candidates are leading in 132 wards of Delhi whereas BJP candidates are ahead in 108 wards.
Congress is struggling in 2022 MCD polls showing leads in just 6 wards. Other are leading in 4 wards.
09:00 am The ruling BJP and AAP are in a neck and neck battle in Delhi MCD Elections 2022 where counting of votes began today morning.
According to the trends available at 08:55 am, AAP candidates were leading in 127 wards whereas BJP was ahead in 115 wards of Delhi.
Congress candidates were ahead in just 05 wards. AIMIM which has fielded candidates in 40 wards of Delhi is yet to show any significant lead.
04:00 am Counting of votes for the 250 seats (wards) of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) will be held today i.e. Wednesday December 07, 2022.
Polling for all 250 wards of Delhi Civic Body was held on Sunday.
According to Poll Officials, counting of votes in Delhi will begin today at 08:00 am. Postal ballots will be counted first. After that votes stored in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be counted.
“Counting will be done round-wise at 42 centres, and accordingly results will be declared”, Poll Panel officials said.
Delhi Civic Body election 2022 were held after the three municipal bodies in the national capital were merged into one.
In 2017, elections were held for 270 seats of three municipal bodies. This time, elections are being held for 250 seats (wards).
Around 50% of voters had cast their votes on Sunday when polling for the MCD election 2022 was held. The voter turnout in the 2017 Delhi civic body elections was 54 per cent.
The polling percentage of some of the wards were - Civil Lines (44.86 per cent), Chandni Chowk (44.48 per cent), Karol Bagh (44.72 per cent), Najafgarh (51.97 per cent), Rajinder Nagar (44.26 per cent), Malaviya Nagar (44.89 per cent), Greater Kailash (38.99 per cent), Laxmi Nagar (49.02 per cent).
A total of 1,349 candidates are in fray for the 250 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The key contenders in Delhi are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.
Candidates from smaller parties, including Mayawati’s BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, are also in fray.
Counting of votes will begin today morning and all results are expected to be announced by today evening. However, result trends will start coming soon.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep the MCD election 2022.
In 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the total 270 seats in Delhi.
