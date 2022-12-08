AAP plays the spoiler for Congress in Gujarat as BJP scripts massive win

Gandhinagar: As the BJP heads for a landslide win in Gujarat Assembly polls almost wiping out the opposition, the one striking feature emerging was whether the AAP played the spoiler and villain for the Congress.
According to the Election Commission of India's data, the BJP has won 135 seats and was leading on 21 seats at around 5.25 p.m.
The Congress has won 12 seats and was leading in 5. The AAP won 4 seats and was leading in 1 seats, independents won 3 and the SP won 1 seat.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel polled 1,98,272 votes, whereas Congress candidate got 19,911 votes in Ghatlodia seat till this report was filed.
BJP's other faces who won the elections were Shankar Chaudhary and Kumar Kanani (Kanani defeated AAP leader Alpesh Kathiriya).
BJP's Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel also won the polls.
Congress' Arjun Modhwadia won the Porbandar seat with a margin of 8,000 votes by defeating BJP's Babu Bokhiria. Congress candidate Chandrika Baria lost the election to BJP candidate Mahendrabhai Bhabhor.
Bhabhor polled 60,021 votes, whereas the Congress candidate 32,965 votes, and AAP candidate Shailesh Bhabhor fetched 28,574 votes.
Congress' another candidate, who became victim of vote division by AAP and AIMIM, was Dariyapur constituency candidate Gyasuddin Shaikh.
Shaikh polled 55,847 votes, whereas BJP candidate Kaushik Jain polled 61,090 votes, AAP's Taj Mohammad got 4,164 and AIMIM's candidate secured 1,771.
Similarly in Junagadh assembly seat Joshi Bhikhabhai of Congress lost the seat to Sanjay Sukhabhai of BJP. AAP candidates Chetankumar polled more than 28,000 votes in Junagadh.
In Surat North, Mahendra Navadiya of AAP polled aboute 23,000 votes and made sure the Congress candidate Ashok Patel is defeated.
