Gujarat Election 2022 Results: BJP on course to landslide victory

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: The ruling BJP is on course to a landslide victory in Gujarat where counting of votes for the 2022 state elections is underway Thursday.
According to the trends available at 10:45 am, BJP candidates are leading in 156 seats, Congress in 17 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 07 seats.
08:30 am The ruling BJP takes early lead as counting of votes in Gujarat 2022 state elections started Thursday morning.
According to the trends available at 08:30 am, BJP candidates are leading in 101 seats, Congress in 43 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 04 seats.
04:00 am Counting of votes for the 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly will be held today i.e. Thursday December 08, 2022.
Polling for the 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly Election was held in two pahses.
The first phase of Gujarat Election was held on December 01, 2022. Over 63% poll percentage was recorded in the first phase.
The second phase of Gujarat Election was held on December 05, 2022. Around 58% poll percentage was recorded in the 2nd phase.
The counting of votes for both the phases will be held today, and all results are likely to be declared by today afternoon.
According to Poll Officials, counting of votes in Gujarat will begin today at 08:00 am. Postal ballots will be counted first. After that votes stored in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be counted.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling in Gujarat since last 27 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah both are from Gujarat. Hence the stakes are high for the party and the two leaders to retain power in the crucial state.
The elections in Gujarat used to be a direct contest between Congress and BJP. But, the election in Gujarat this time has become triangular with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ran a strong campaign urging the people of Gujarat to vote for change.
The BJP however is confident of another 5-year term.
The Congress on the other hand concentrated more on door-to-door and in-person campaigns. Having a track record of ruling Gujarat state for many many years, the Congress this time has been accused of running a half-hearted campaign. The party however too is confident of coming back to the power.
All India Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), NCP, BSP and some other smaller parties too have fielded their candidates.
Counting of votes will also be done today in Himachal Pradesh, by-elections to 6 Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency.
The Election Commission on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the counting of votes across 116 Counting Centres in respect of the above elections.
The BJP had won a total of 99 seats in the 2017 state elections. On the other hand, the Congress had won 80 seats.
