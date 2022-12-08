Himachal Pradseh Election 2022 Results: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: The ruling BJP and Congress are in neck and neck battle in Himachal Pradesh where counting of votes for the 2022 state elections started Thursday morning.
According to the trends available at 09:45 am, BJP candidates are leading in 33 seats, Congress in 32 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in zero seats.
08:15 am The ruling BJP takes early lead as counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh 2022 state elections started Thursday morning.
According to the trends available at 08:15 am, BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats, Congress in 13 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in zero seats.
04:00 am Counting of votes for the 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held today i.e. Thursday December 08, 2022.
Polling for the 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022.
Over 67 per cent of more than 55 lakh voters in Himachal Pradesh turned out on the polling day to elect 68 members of the BJP-ruled Assembly in the single-phase polling.
The counting of votes of all the 68 seats will be held today, and results are likely to be declared by today afternoon.
According to Poll Officials, counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh will begin today at 08:00 am. Postal ballots will be counted first. After that votes stored in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be counted.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling in Himachal Pradesh since last 5 years. The state has a tradition of changing the ruling party after every five years.
The elections in Gujarat used to be a direct contest between Congress and BJP. But, the election in Himachal Pradesh this time has become triangular with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ran a strong campaign urging the people of Gujarat to vote for change.
The BJP however is confident of retaining power in Himachal Pradesh.
The Congress on the other hand concentrated more on door-to-door and in-person campaigns. The party campaign in Himachal Pradesh was led by Priyanka Gandh. The party however too is confident of coming back to the power.
A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives. Of them, 193,106 are first-time voters in the age of 18-19 years. There are 121,409 voters above 80 years, while 56,501 voters with disabilities.
A total of 412 candidates are in the fray. Of them 24 are women and 388 men.
Counting of votes will also be done today in Gujarat, by-elections to 6 Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency.
The Election Commission on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the counting of votes across 116 Counting Centres in respect of the above elections.
The BJP had won a total of 44 seats in the 2017 state elections. On the other hand, the Congress had won 21 seats in 2017 Himachal state polls.
