logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Class 4 student beaten to death by 'Guest Teacher' in Karnataka school

According to police, the accused teacher has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Read More

Monday December 19, 2022 5:32 PM, IANS

Class 4 student beaten to death by 'Guest Teacher' in Karnataka school

Gadag (Karnataka): A Class 4 student, who was allegedly beaten by a guest faculty with a thin iron rod in a government-run school here, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The shocking incident had taken place on Saturday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Bharat Barakeri, a nine-year-old student of Government Model Primary School in Hadali village near Nargund town in Gadag. The accused teacher is identified as Muttu Hadali.

According to police, the accused teacher has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The accused had also assaulted the mother of the boy, Geetha Barakeri for questioning him.

 

The accused assaulted Bharat with a thin iron rod when he was talking to his friends. The boy then ran to his mother Geetha, also a teacher in the school.

When Geetha tried saving her son, the accused attacked her also. The seriously injured, bleeding boy was shifted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Naragunda police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused teacher. The trigger for his anger is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is on.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Champion, France Humbled

Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Champion, France Humbled
Logo