India, Pakistan FMs in a war of words over combating TERRORISM

New York: The United Nations headquarters in New York Friday saw another round of verbal outbursts between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto, both of them accusing each other’s country of having links with terrorism.
It all started with India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar calling Pakistan an “epicentre” of terrorism.
"In terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world today, sees them as the epicentre of terrorism," Jaishankar said while addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout Thursday.
"I know we've been through two and a half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where terrorism emanates from, who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region.
Jaishankar was responding to a question on Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's recent allegation that "no country had used terrorism better than India".
"So, I would say that it's something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do," he added.
EAM Jaishankar hits out at Pak MoS Hina Rabbani Khar for linking India with Lahore blast. Recalls Hillary Clinton's advice to Minister Khar that,'snakes in your backyard won't bite only neighbours' but EAM highlights that Pakistan is "not great at taking good advice". pic.twitter.com/nz8C5DuotQ— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 15, 2022
"You know, you're asking the wrong Minister when you say how long will we do this? Because it is the Ministers of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism," Jaishankar said while responding to another question by a Pakistani journalist on how long South Asia is going to see terrorism disseminating from New Delhi, Kabul, and Pakistan.
Replying to Indian Foreign Minister’s remarks, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto cited his mother’s brutal killing in a terrorist attack and said Pakistan and its people are victims of terrorism.
Countering Jaishankar’s “Epicentre of terrorism”, Bilawal invoked 2001 Gujarat riots and also the recent release of the convicted rapists and murderers of Bilkis Bano case.
"Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India."
“He was banned from entering this country until he became Prime Minister”, he said.
Osama Bin Laden dead but the Butcher of Gujarat livesModi was banned entering into USA till he became PM of IndiaButcher of Gujarat became Butcher of KashmirRSS derived the inspiration from SS the elite force of Nazi Reich & Hitler & denies Mahatma Ghandi’s philosophy pic.twitter.com/55LmfgH4iQ— Ibrar Mir (BHUTTO), SVP PPP Europe (@IbrarAMir3) December 15, 2022
Bilawal also accused the RSS of taking inspiration from Hitler.
Commenting on the installation of Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, Bilawal said “RSS does not believe in Gandhi.”
At the same time, Bilawal also said that India and Pakistan should come together to fight the "nefarious" activities of terrorists, and jointly fight the “Islamic extremism as well as Hindu extremism”.
"Let's look to the future and ensure that going forward no Pakistani would have to fear for their life worrying about whether the kids will come home or not, and that no Indians should have to worry that their family, their kids," are in danger, he said.
India meanwhile has taken a strong note of the “language” used by Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.
A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs over Bhutto's remarks in New York, said that the Pakistan Foreign Minister's "frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their "state policy".
"As recent conferences and events have demonstrated, counter terrorism remains high on the global agenda. Pakistan's indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan Foreign Minister's uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan's increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies," the MEA said.
